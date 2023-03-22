Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ryann Redmond, Jelani Remy, Hannah Corneau & More to Join BROADWAY FOR SELF HELP AFRICA Concert

Additional stars taking part include Meghan Picerno, Emily Schultheis, Noah J. Ricketts and many more.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Madison Wells Forward is once again partnering with the organization Self Help Africa to present the eighth annual concert event: Broadway for Self Help Africa on Monday, April 10 at 7 PM at The Cutting Room in NYC (44 E. 32nd Street). Proceeds from the evening will enable Self Help Africa to continue their work delivering sustainable solutions to improve the lives and the living conditions of communities across Africa. Tickets are now available online here.

Broadway's top talent will sparkle for charity when they take to the stage in a special musical benefit for the Self Help Africa organization with Evan Mayer, Associate Producer of Madison Wells Live as the evening's producer. The event will include performances from Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen), Jelani Remy (Lion King, Ain't Too Proud), Meghan Picerno (The Phantom of the Opera), Hannah Corneau (Wicked), Emily Schultheis (Almost Famous, Wicked), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Antoine L. Smith (MJ The Musical, Carousel), Alana Cauthen (Rent, Hairspray), CJ Pawlikowski (Jersey Boys), Chad Burris (Almost Famous, Mean Girls), Will Mann (Hamilton, Oklahoma!), Kevin Clay (The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl From the North Country, A Bronx Tale), Cristina Raé ("America's Got Talent," Little Shop of Horrors), Alexa Green (Wicked), Jodi Snyder (Fiddler on the Roof), Kerri George (Oscar at the Crown), Brook Wood (Post Modern Jukebox), and B Noelle Thomas, with more to be announced.

Broadway for Self Help Africa will be led by musical director, Jacob Yates (Hadestown, Only Gold).

Self Help Africa

is a leading international development dedicated to ending hunger and poverty in rural Africa through small scale farming and enterprise development. 250 million people in Africa, farmers and their families, suffer hunger and malnutrition, struggling in extreme rural poverty without enough food; left behind by rising economic growth. For over 30 years, Self Help Africa has worked to alleviate hunger, poverty, social inequality and the impact of climate change through community-led, market-based and enterprise-focused approaches, so that farmers & their families have access to nutritious food, clean water, better employment and incomes, while sustaining natural resources. For more information, visit: selfhelpafrica.org

Madison Wells Forward

is the philanthropic division of Madison Wells, an award-winning, independent production company. Madison Wells Forward's mission is to amplify local programs geared towards transforming communities through education, awareness, and social action. The division partners with a diverse range of charitable organizations with a focus on those which are pushing boundaries and supporting women & other systematically excluded voices. Through collaboration with passionate leaders and thoughtful execution, the division aims to directly impact our industry and our local communities, integrating DEI into our funding, storytelling, and work across philanthropy. For more information about Madison Wells Forward, visit madisonwellsmedia.com/forward

Madison Wells

founded by producer Gigi Pritzker, is an award-winning, independent entertainment company that empowers badass women and boundary pushing storytellers. From award-winning films (Hell or Highwater, Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Broadway musicals (Million Dollar Quartet and Hadestown) to National Geographic's anthology series "Genius" and the immersive theater experience Seven Deadly Sins, Madison Wells creates projects with partners who are aligned in the belief that good storytelling can provoke, inspire, and move audiences around the world.




