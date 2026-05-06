Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Tracy Letts and More to Present at 92nd Drama League Awards

Tony Award-winning actor and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Seven Guitars) - recently nominated for a 2026 Tony Award for Featured Performance in a Play, Tony Award-winning producer David Stone (Wicked, Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning actor and playwright Tracy Letts (Bug) and Tony Award-winning scenic designer David Rockwell (She Loves Me) will present the Honorary Awards at the 92nd Annual Drama League Awards. The Awards Honorary Committee, includes Bryan Cranston, Bebe Neuwirth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nathan Lane, and John Lithgow will also present along with Drama League Directors Project alumni Whitney White and Christopher Ashley,.



The 92nd Annual Drama League Awards will be presented in person at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:00AM. Emmy Award-winning NY1 host Frank DiLella will host. The 2026 Awards will recognize eligible Broadway and Off-Broadway productions that began preview performances between April 28, 2025 – April 26, 2026.



Keeping in the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935, Drama League Awards will be bestowed in the following categories:

Distinguished Performance Award

Outstanding Production of a Play

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Outstanding Direction of a Musical



The Drama League previously announced the 2026 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Olivier and Grammy-nominated actress Caissie Levy will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Tony Award-winning director David Cromer will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Executive Producer of The Apollo Theater Kamilah Forbes will be honored with the Contribution to the Theater Award; and the Gratitude Award will be presented to Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis.



The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye and members Trish Chambers, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.



The Drama League is introducing the NextGen Theater Leaders, an inaugural junior board of 20 emerging and mid-career professionals who support the industry through advocacy, fundraising, and leadership development while building awareness of the director’s vital role, officially launching June 1.