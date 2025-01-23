RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Kylie Sonique Love Will Lead MAMMA MIA-Inspired Burlesque Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is kicking off the 2025 tour of its Mamma Mia!-inspired burlesque show Ohh Mamma! with a one-night-only performance at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, January 31st at 8 pm.

This seductive celebration of safer sex stars RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season six winner Kylie Sonique Love and several of Prince’s former dancers, including Sharon “Pussy Control” Ferguson, Lindsley “Darling Nikki” Allen, Sebastian LeCause, and Kevin Stea. Danté Henderson-Hanson rounds out the featured performers.

The one-of-a-kind celebration of love and self-expression coincides with International Condom Day (February 13th), established by AHF in 2009 as a way to remind people to practice safer sex and wear protection to prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

About AHF:

Since 2022, AHF has toured its free burlesque ICD show to enthusiastic, sold-out audiences across the country. This year’s burlesque spectacle brings its bold performances, jaw-dropping costumes, and show-stopping routines to Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, and St. Petersburg.

Tickets are free, and seating is first come, first served.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.1 million individuals across 47 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.