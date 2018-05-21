Roundabout Will Celebrate Student Theatre Arts Festival Today!

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director) and Education at Roundabout (Jennifer DiBella, Director of Education) will present the eighth annual Student Theatre Arts Festival, hosted by Roundabout actor (Too Heavy For Your Pocket) and 2018 Lucille Lortel nominee Brandon Gill.

The Student Theatre Arts Festival is Monday, May 21 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street). The evening begins with a student design exhibition at 6:00pm, followed by opening remarks from Brandon Gill and performances at 6:30pm. Tickets are FREE.

Lucille Lortel nominee Brandon Gill formerly stared as "Bowzie" in the Roundabout Underground production of Too Heavy For Your Pocket.

The 2018 Student Theatre Arts Festival features performances from Beauty and the Beast (P.S. 154, Queens), Man at the Dock (Repertory Company High School, Manhattan), Into the Woods (Bronx Theatre High School and Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School, Brooklyn), The Wizard of Oz, Jr (I.S. 075, Staten Island), Blown Out of Proportion (Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis High School for International Careers, Manhattan), Elf, The Musical, Jr. (Queens School of Inquiry, Queens), The Masterpiece & The New Rules (Brooklyn School for Music and Theatre, Brooklyn), Dracula (High School of Art & Design, Manhattan), Buses Are A Coming (Curtis High School, Staten Island), and Guys and Dolls (Port Richmond High School, Staten Island).

The eighth annual Student Theatre Arts Festival features the work of students from 14 partner schools, representing the five boroughs of New York City. The evening begins with a "Gallery Walk" through exhibits of students' costume and set designs. Student performers will present selected scenes and musical numbers from original and existing plays and musicals. The festival provides student artists a chance to celebrate their artistic work from this school year and share their talents with their peers

Roundabout's after school programming with IS75 Frank D Paulo Middle School, IS34 Tottenville Middle School, James Madison High School and Port Richmond High School, are supported, in part, by the Cultural After School Adventures funding from New York City Council Members Joseph Borelli, Chaim Deutsch, and Deborah Rose.

Education programs at Roundabout are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and New York State Assembly Members Farrell (former), Gottfried, O'Donnell, and Weinstein.

Tickets for the Student Theatre Arts Festival are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, and in person at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street). Tickets are FREE.

Brandon Gill, Actor, is a native New Yorker, a graduate of The Juilliard School and LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts. Brandon was most recently seen in Roundabout Theatre Company'sToo Heavy for Your Pocket. He made his Broadway debut in Holler If Ya Hear Me, directed by Kenny Leon, and has also appeared in Bella at Playwrights Horizons. The Last Goodbye (The Old Globe, directed by Alex Timbers), the World Premieres of Neighbors (The Public Theater) and Stagger Lee (Dallas Theater Center), and recently workshopped the new British Invasion musical with Jerry Mitchell and Rick Elice. Brandon stars in the upcoming film Tower of Silence; other films include Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son, Fourth Man Out, Foreclosure, and Sorcerer'sApprentice. On television, Brandon has made guest appearances in "Blue Bloods," "Beauty and the Beast," "House of Cards," "Do No Harm," "Detroit 187," "Law & Order: SVU" and recurred on "Golden Boy."

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals and new works on its five stages: Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Roundabout's 2017-2018 season concludes with Tom Stoppard's Travesties, directed by Patrick Marber, starring Tom Hollander; Skintight by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

In 2018-2019, Roundabout's Broadway season will present Bernhardt/Hamlet, a new play by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Janet McTeer; True West by Sam Shepard, directed by James Macdonald, starring Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano; and Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Scott Ellis, starring Kelli O'Hara.

Off-Broadway in 2018-2019, Roundabout will produce Apologia by Alexi Kaye Campbell, directed by Daniel Aukin, with Stockard Channing; Merrily We Roll Along by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, directed by Noah Brody in a Fiasco Theater production; Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Pam MacKinnon, with Uzo Aduba; and Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer, directed by Tyne Rafaeli at Roundabout Underground.

