Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024-25 Season Now On Sale

Single tickets are now on sale for Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024-2025 season on Broadway and Off-Broadway. Under the leadership of Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis, Roundabout’s new season marks the first in its newly renamed home on Broadway, the Todd Haimes Theatre.



2024-2025 SEASON LINE-UP



YELLOW FACE

Previews Begin September 13; Official Opening October 1, 2024

At the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway

Starring DANIEL DAE KIM

By DAVID HENRY HWANG

Directed by LEIGH SILVERMAN



Tony Award winner and three-time Pulitzer finalist David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) will make his Roundabout debut with the Broadway premiere of Yellow Face, his hilarious is-he-or-isn’t-he comedy of identity, show business, and (perhaps) autobiography. Starring Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) as “DHH” and directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet).



Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.



THE COUNTER

Previews Begin September 19; Official Opening October 9, 2024

At the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

A Roundabout-Commissioned World Premiere by MEGHAN KENNEDY

Directed by DAVID CROMER



Every morning at the local diner in a small town, a waitress refills a regular’s coffee. An unlikely friendship develops and keeps him coming back for more. But when he asks for a shocking favor, it brings to light both of their deepest secrets. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving meditation on the everyday connections that can change our lives.



After the success of Too Much, Too Much, Too Many and Napoli, Brooklyn, playwright Meghan Kennedy debuts her next Roundabout commission, The Counter. Directed by Tony Award® winner David Cromer (The Band’s Visit).



ENGLISH

Previews Begin January 3; Official Opening January 23, 2025

At the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway

By SANAZ TOOSSI

Directed by KNUD ADAMS

Broadway Premiere of the Atlantic Theater Company & Roundabout Theatre Company production



Roundabout brings English, by Sanaz Toossi, home to Broadway, after its world premiere co-production with Atlantic Theater Company. Knud Adams (Primary Trust) once again directs this Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the universal foibles of language and miscommunication.



The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?



LIBERATION

Previews Begin January 19; Official Opening February 20, 2025

At the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

World Premiere by BESS WOHL

Directed by WHITNEY WHITE



From Tony Award® nominee Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) comes Liberation, directed by Roundabout’s inaugural directing fellow and Associate Artist, Whitney White (If I Forget, Marvin’s Room).



It's 1970: somewhere in Ohio, six women meet on a basement basketball court, determined to shake up their lives and change the world. Fifty years later, one of their daughters tries to understand where things fell apart. A provocative, wildly theatrical world premiere that poses vital questions about friendship, legacy, and the true meaning of liberation.



THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Previews Begin April 4; Official Opening April 24, 2025

At the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway

Starring RAMIN KARIMLOO, DAVID HYDE PIERCE

Music by ARTHUR SULLIVAN and Libretto by W.S. GILBERT

Adaptation by RUPERT HOLMES

Orchestrations by JOSEPH JOUBERT and DARYL WATERS

Music Direction by JOSEPH JOUBERT

Choreographed by WARREN CARLYLE

Directed by SCOTT ELLIS



Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce lead the crew as the “The Pirate King” and “W.S. Gilbert & Major General” in this must-see Roundabout reimagining of The Pirates of Penzance. Scott Ellis (Doubt; Kiss Me, Kate) directs and Warren Carlyle (Harmony; Kiss Me, Kate) choreographs with a hilarious new adaptation by Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), musical direction by Joseph Joubert (Caroline, or Change), and orchestrations by Joubert and Daryl Waters (Memphis).



Gilbert & Sullivan’s pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.



Further information including casting and creative teams for all the productions will be announced at a later date.



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024-2025 season are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, or in person at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street). For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.