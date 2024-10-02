Rosie Perez, J. Harrison Ghee, & More Set for You Gotta Believe 10th Anniversary Voices: Stars For Foster Kids Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rosie Perez, J. Harrison Ghee, NBC 4 New York's Janice Huff, Seth Rudetsky & more have been announced for the You Gotta Believe 10th Anniversary Voices: Stars for Foster Kids fundraiser on Monday, November 18, 2024, at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd, New York).

YGB is an organization focused on finding permanent families for older foster youth and will celebrate a decade of impact with the this milestone event featuring performances by Charlene Tilton, Ta'Nika Gibson, J. Harrison Ghee, Rosie Perez, Alec Mapa and NBC 4 New York's Janice Huff, shining a spotlight on the urgent need for adoptive families for foster youth.

Coinciding with National Adoption Month, the event emphasizes the importance of lifelong connections and raising awareness for older youth in foster care. Since its inception, Voices has raised over $3.8 million to support YGB's mission, thanks to an enduring partnership with hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson and the generosity of countless stars.

"We're thrilled to partner with Seth and James once again for this magical evening. Their dedication to youth in foster care is extraordinary. We envision a future where no child ages out of foster care alone, and the support from Voices helps bring us closer to that goal." said Jennifer Pinder, YGB's Executive Director.

"For ten years now, these incredible stars have selflessly donated their time and talent to support kids in foster care who need forever families," said James Wesley Jackson.

"This is my favorite combination: amazing stars and helping the world! You'll see once-in-a-lifetime performances while making a difference in kids' lives," said Seth Rudetsky.

Tickets & Sponsorships:

Tickets starting at $62.90

Tickets available here;

Sponsorship Opportunities here

More on YGB:

You Gotta Believe (YGB) exists for one reason... to work toward the day when no young person leaves foster care without the unconditional lifetime commitment of a family.Our goal is to find youth permanent families so that they have the support system they need to live safely and to their highest potential. You Gotta Believe is a national organization based in New York City that focuses exclusively on finding permanent families for older youth in foster care. Since 1995, YGB has worked tirelessly to ensure that no child ages out of the foster care system without the support, love, and stability of a family. Today, nearly 400,000 children are in foster care in the U.S., with around 20,000 aging out annually. Without the stability of a family, these young people face higher risks of homelessness, unemployment, and other hardships. YGB is committed to changing that reality. Since 1995, YGB has trained thousands of parents, licensed over 750 families, and facilitated nearly 400 adoptions of older youth, offering lifelong support to ensure family permanence.