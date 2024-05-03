Rooftop Escape Gallow Green at The McKittrick Hotel Opens For The Season Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, has announced the spring opening of its rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, on Thursday, May 9.

The McKittrick Hotel's whimsical secret garden escape blossoms each spring. The dreamy outdoor oasis is filled with flowers, hanging vines, and greenery designed especially for the space by Jen Stone of Stonekelly Events & Florals. Visitors discover plenty of intimate nooks for a romantic tête-à-tête and protection from the elements to accommodate them rain or shine.

Seasonally refreshing cocktails include the Sleep No More (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, and rosé cider), the Gallow Green (tequila, cucumber, fennel and kale agua fresca, fresh lemon), and the Summer Coven (mezcal, mango puree, ancho reyes, lime). Wine by the glass or bottle, local beers, and seasonal ciders are also available.

The menu is crafted by Executive Chef, Pascal Le Seac'h. Hailing from France, Le Seac'h has been based in New York for more than 20 years. He first trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice, before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at his iconic Balthazar and Pastis restaurants. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac'h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at Daniel and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro and currently presides as Executive Chef at Conwell Coffee Hall.

Gallow Green will also host special seasonal events, including family-friendly Potions & Planting tea parties on select weekends.

Gallow Green has appeared on “best rooftop” lists in Condé Nast Traveler, Eater, Esquire, Grub Street, INSIDER, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as named “most romantic” by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Gotham, InsideHook, The Sunday Times UK, Time Out New York, and more.

Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering. Reservations are open now. Additional seasonal programming to be announced.

Tickets are currently available for Sleep No More and Hypnotique at the hotel. For schedules and additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

