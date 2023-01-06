Ronald K. Brown's EVIDENCE to Return to The Joyce This Month

The Joyce Theater Foundation will be home once more for the annual New York home season of Brooklyn's EVIDENCE. In an evening featuring Founder/Artistic Director Ronald K. Brown's newest piece, a company premiere, and an audience favorite, the troupe's visceral, vital work will play The Joyce Theater from January 17-22. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Fresh from his role as curator for the 7th edition of The Joyce's American Dance Platform, celebrated choreographer Ronald K. Brown returns for a second consecutive week, this time with his company EVIDENCE for its 2023 home season. The centerpiece of the program is the New York premiere of The Equality of Night and Day, an embodiment of the concepts of balance, equity, and fairness as they stand in our present society. The current shift in public discourse anchors the new work, which saw its premiere at Jacob's Pillow in June 2022 with a commissioned score by jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran and spoken word by Angela Davis.

In a world where young people, women, and people of color face the rise of exploitation, racism, and xenophobia, "Our destination in the midst of unrest is truth, peace, and solidarity," says Brown. "Focus on what is right, continue to do the work, and keep love and truth at the front."

The program also features the company premiere of Ronald K. Brown's Open Door, with live accompaniment by the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble. Created on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 2015, this work exemplifies Brown's signature fusing of African, Afro-Cuban, and contemporary dance.

ABOUT RONALD K. BROWN/EVIDENCE

Founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, New York, EVIDENCE focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word. The choreography provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies, and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms. He is an advocate for the growth of the African American dance community and is instrumental in encouraging young dancers to choreograph and develop careers in dance.

Brown's choreography is in high demand. He has set works on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, Cleo Parker Robinson Ensemble, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Jennifer Muller/The Works, Jeune Ballet d'Afrique Noire, Ko-Thi Dance Company, PHILADANCO!, and others. He choreographed Regina Taylor's award-winning play, Crowns, and won an AUDELCO Award for his work on that production.

Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE now tours to over 25 communities in the United States and abroad. The company has traveled to Cuba, Brazil, England, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Mexico, Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, and Canada to perform, teach master classes, and conduct lecture/demonstrations for individuals of all ages. Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE brings arts education and cultural connections to local communities that have historically lacked these experiences. Annually, the company reaches an audience of more than 25,000.

ABOUT THE JOYCE THEATER

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences of over 150,000.

The Joyce Theater presents the 2023 home season of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE from January 17-22. The performance schedule is as follows: Tue-Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.