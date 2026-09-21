Roger Kellaway, John Goldsby and Terry Clarke to Present Jazz Events at The New School

Roger Kellaway, John Goldsby and Terry Clarke will reunite for a trio of autumn events at the School of Jazz and Contemporary Music at The New School in October.

Presented by The New School, the events will take place at Arnie Lawrence Hall, located at 55 West 13th Street in New York City. The three musicians, who currently live thousands of miles apart, share a musical history that includes the 1986 recording In Japan. Selections from the album may be revisited during the upcoming concert.

Grammy Award winner and Academy Award-nominated pianist and composer Roger Kellaway will serve as musical director. Kellaway has worked across jazz, classical music, pop, film and television, collaborating with artists ranging from Duke Ellington and Elvis Presley to Joni Mitchell, Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones and Yo-Yo Ma. His commissions include a ballet for George Balanchine and New York City Ballet, while his television credits include “Remembering You,” the closing theme for All in the Family. His recordings include In Japan and 2024’s Live at Mezzrow.

Bassist and jazz educator John Goldsby spent 30 years with the Grammy-winning WDR Big Band, performing and recording with McCoy Tyner, John Scofield, Joshua Redman, Ambrose Akinmusire, Roy Hargrove, Knower, Nduduzo Makhathini and others. His current album, Big Band Bass, features Bob Mintzer and the WDR Big Band. The recently re-released Tale of the Fingers – NYC 1993 also features Clarke on drums. Goldsby is the author of The Jazz Bass Book and received the International Society of Bassists’ Humanitarian Award in 2025.

Canadian jazz drummer Terry Clarke worked with saxophonist John Handy III during the mid-1960s and appears on Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival. He later joined The 5th Dimension and appears with the group in the Academy Award-winning documentary Summer of Soul. His credits also include work with Oscar Peterson, Jim Hall, Rob McConnell and the Boss Brass, the Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, Helen Merrill, Toots Thielemans, Red Mitchell and Kellaway. His recording It’s About Time received the Juno Award for Traditional Jazz Album of the Year in 2010.

The presenting team includes producer Samuel Turvey, a founder and former producer of the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival; assistant producer David Glasser, a longtime New School faculty member and member of the Count Basie Orchestra; and creative producers Pamela Shaw and Victor Talbot, who conceived the reunion while attending a Goldsby concert in Cologne, Germany. Dr. Keller Coker serves as dean.

Specific dates, performance times and ticketing information for the three October events have not yet been provided.

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