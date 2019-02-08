Rodgers and Hammerstein's Catalog Overseer Discusses Thoughts on Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'

Just last month, Ariana Grande dropped her latest single, and its accompanying music video, "7 Rings." The song features her sampling the famous Sound of Music number, "My Favorite Things." Listen to the song and watch the video here!

For the first time, the overseer of Rodgers and Hammerstein's music catalog, Ted Chapin, is speaking out on Forbes about the use of the popular R&H song in Grande's hit pop track.

"She did it on her own, and we didn't know about it until it was done and they came to us for clearance," Chapin said. "We all listened, and our first reaction was 'whoa!'"

Chapin recalled that it took three listens before giving Grande permission to use the song.

"We are always open to the notion of modern artists having a new look at Rodgers and Hammerstein and their work," he said. "7 Rings' is certainly far from 'The Sound of Music,' but it just shows how strong and resilient the songs written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II are."

"7 Rings" is one of the tracks on Grande's upcoming fifth album "thank u, next." She has already released the title track and the second single, "imagine."

Ariana Grande's fourth studio album "Sweetener" was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and she received a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "God Is A Woman."

