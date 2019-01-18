VIDEO: Ariana Grande Samples 'My Favorite Things' In New Music Video for '7 Rings'

Just after midnight on the East Coast Friday, Ariana Grande has dropped her latest single, and its accompanying music video, "7 Rings." The song features her sampling the famous Sound of Music number, "My Favorite Things." Listen to the song and watch the video below!

The R&B song speaks to Grande's strong friendships and her new independence following a difficult year that included the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her called-off engagement with Pete Davidson.

In a previous tweet, Grande reveals that the "7 Rings" belonged to her best friends, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Courtney Chipolone, Njozma, Alexa Luria, and Kaydence, who were all featured in the music video.

"7 Rings" will be one of the tracks on Grande's upcoming fifth album "thank u, next." She has already released the title track and the second single, "imagine."

Ariana Grande's fourth studio album "Sweetener" was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and she received a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "God Is A Woman."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You