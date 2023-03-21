Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rockefeller Center Presents Ice Theatre Of New York

The performance is on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) will hit the ice at The Rink at Rockefeller Center on March 23, 2023 at 12:30pm with ITNY Ensemble members Liz Yoshiko Schmidt and Danil Berdnikov performing Lorna Brown's Timelessness. For more information, visit icetheatre.org/calendar.html.

Timelessness

Choreography by Lorna Brown

Performed by Liz Yoshiko Schmidt and Danil Berdnikov

Music: Nocturne in D Flat Major "Un Rêve" by Brooklyn composer/pianist Eric Christian

Commissioned by ITNY for the upcoming Home Season and Gala in May 2023

A duet by ITNY ice artists Liz Yoshiko Schmidt and Danil Berdnikov, the piece explores "Timelessness." This piece will preview at Bryant Park before its performance at ITNY's Home Season and Gala.

"Every shape that my body can make... flowing from one movement to another, being able to see yourself in yourself in your mind's eye... connected with every creature that has lived or died," said Lorna Brown.



