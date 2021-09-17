Robert Petkoff, Matt Cavenaugh, and More Join RAGTIME in Concert from Link Theatre Co. & Delta Symphony Orchestra

The Link Theatre Company in collaboration with the Delta Symphony Orchestra will present a concert version of the acclaimed Broadway musical, Ragtime, written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, and Tony Award-winning playwright, Terrence McNally.

The concert version will star Robert Petkoff, who portrayed Tateh in the 2009 Broadway revival, along with Broadway's Jenny Powers as Mother and Ezekiel Andrew as Coalhouse Walker, Jr. Matt Cavenaugh, Broadway veteran and co-founder of The Link Theatre Company, will direct and Dr. Neal Bartee will conduct the Delta Symphony Orchestra.

Performances will take place on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 17 at 2 PM at the Fowler Center (201 Olympic Dr, Jonesboro, AR 72401) on the campus of Arkansas State University.

Based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, Ragtime is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score. Called by TIME Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years," this acclaimed musical is filled with pageantry, emotion and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other musical.

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing and anything is possible. In Ragtime, set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair... and what it means to live in America.

The Link Theatre Company, a new professional theatre company in Northeast Arkansas, was founded by Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers, a husband and wife team that met on Broadway and now dream of sharing their passion for theatre with others.

Tickets for The Link Theatre's concert version of Ragtime are now available and can be purchased by visiting either www.deltasymphonyorchestra.org or www.thelinktheatre.org or by calling 870-761-8254.

Robert Petkoff has appeared on film and TV in Elementary, The Good Wife, Chappelle's Show, Law & Order and Law & Order:SVU. He has starred on Broadway in Ragtime, All The Way with Bryan Cranston, Anything Goes, Spamalot, and Fiddler on the Roof. He has appeared in London with Dame Judi Dench and Emily Blunt in The Royal Family and in many touring, Off-Broadway, and regional theater productions. Mr. Petkoff has narrated over 300 audiobooks and is a multiple Audie and Audiophile Earphones Award winner and twice nominated as Male Narrator of The Year. Some of his more prominent audiobooks include Bob Woodward's Fear and Rage, multiple Michael Koryta thrillers including the award winning Those Who Wish Me Dead and 30 Star Trek audiobooks.

Jenny Powers starred on Broadway as Rizzo in Grease and Meg in Little Women. Other theatre highlights include: Marie Dancing Still (5th Avenue Theatre), Lois Lane in It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman (NY City Center Encores!), Donnybrook! (Irish Rep, Drama Desk nomination); Dangerous Beauty (Pasadena Playhouse), Happiness (Lincoln Center), Secondhand Lions (5th Avenue) and Little Dancer (Kennedy Center). TV: The Mysteries of Laura, Blue Bloods, Power, The Good Wife, Mercy, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Nurse Jackie, All My Children. Album: Gonna Make You Love Me, with husband Matt Cavenaugh. Jenny is a co- founder of The Link Theatre Company. More info can be found at thelinktheatre.org and jenny-powers.me

Ezekiel Andrew, a native of the Mississippi Delta, enjoys a career of both excitement and versatility. A crossover artist of both opera and musical theater, Ezekiel is most grateful to have performed in some of the major regional theaters across the country, with aspirations to one day, soon, be on the Broadway stages in New York City. Some of his favorite roles include Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime (Theatre Under The Stars), The Beast in Beauty and the Beast (Syracuse Stage) and Jim in Big River (Utah Shakespeare Festival).

Matt Cavenaugh made his Broadway debut in the title role of the musical version of Urban Cowboy. Other Broadway credits include Grey Gardens, playing both Joe Kennedy Jr. and Jerry, Ralph Halloran in Harvey Fierstein's musical A Catered Affair, as well as recreating the iconic role of Tony in the 2009 Broadway revival of West Side Story. Off-Broadway includes Grey Gardens, Death Takes a Holiday, and several concerts with the NY Philharmonic including Ragtime, The Soldier's Tale, and Sondheim: The Birthday Concert. TV Credits include "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "One Life to Live," "As The World Turns." National tours include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Ragtime, Strike Up the Band, and Grease! Matt can be heard on the Broadway cast recordings of West Side Story, Grey Gardens, A Catered Affair, Death Takes a Holiday, a special recording of the Broadway Tenors, as well as Gonna Make You Love Me, with his wife, Jenny Powers. Matt is a board member of the Delta Symphony Orchestra and a co-founder of The Link Theatre Company.