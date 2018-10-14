Rita Moreno and the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY Weigh in on Making Cameos in the New Film

50 years after the original West Side Story film was released, the world is preparing for Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake.

On Thursday night, the original film's cast, including Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn, George Chakiris, and Eliot Feld reunited to celebrate the centennial of choreographer Jerome Robbins.

Entertainment Weekly spoke with the cast members on the red carpet at the event, where they were asked if they'd be interested in making a cameo in the upcoming film.

Tamblyn, Chakiris, and Feld all said they would probably do it if asked, but Moreno felt differently.

"That would be strange," she said. "I think it would be distracting. No, no, no I don't belong in there in any capacity."

When asked their feelings about the upcoming film, the cast expressed their enthusiasm, and ultimately just want to see it become successful.

As previously announced, Ansel Elgort will take on the role of Tony in the upcoming film.

ANGELS IN AMERICA scribe Tony Kushner is currently working on a script. Joining Spielberg as producers are Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The 1961 musical drama film WEST SIDE STORY was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris.

Released on October 18, 1961 through United Artists, the film became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), BECOMING the record holder for the most wins for a movie musical.

