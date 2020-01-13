Rialto Chatter: Will Elaine May and Frank Langella Lead LOVE LETTERS Off-Broadway?
Could Love Letters be headed off-Broadway, starring Elaine May and Frank Langella?
According to Showbiz411, the duo will lead the A.R. Gurney play this spring at the Acorn Theater on W 42nd St. The production is expected to begin in March.
May and Langella are expected to star in the production, and Langella will direct.
Read more on Showbiz411.
LOVE LETTERS is a disarmingly funny and unforgettably emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Two friends, rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III have exchanged notes, cards and letters with each other for over 50 years. From second grade, through summer vacations, to college, and well into adulthood, they have spent a lifetime discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, and victories and defeats. But long after the letters are done, the real question remains: Have they made the right choices or is the love of their life only a letter away?
Love Letters had its off-Broadway debut in 1989 at the Promenade Theatre, starring Kathleen Turner and John Rubinstein. Later that year it opened at Broadway's Edison Theatre, where it starred Colleen Dewhurst and Jason Robards. Later cast pairings for the production included Lynn Redgrave and John Clark, Stockard Channing and John Rubinstein, Jane Curtin and Edward Herrmann, Kate Nelligan and David Dukes, Polly Bergen and Robert Vaughn, Timothy Hutton and Elizabeth McGovern, Swoosie Kurtz and Richard Thomas, Elaine Stritch and Cliff Robertson, Nancy Marchand and Fritz Weaver, and Robert Foxworth and Elizabeth Montgomery.
A Broadway revival opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theater in September 2014 with rotating casts including Brian Dennehy and Mia Farrow, followed by Carol Burnett with Dennehy, and Alan Alda and Candice Bergen. Scheduled next were Anjelica Huston, Stacy Keach, Diana Rigg and Martin Sheen, but the production closed early, after 6 previews and 95 performances.
