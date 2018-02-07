Rialto Chatter: Will Al Pacino Play Tennessee Williams on Broadway?

Cindy Adams of Page Six has reported that Academy Award-winner, Al Pacino, is making his way toward the Great White Way in a new play about legendary playwright Tennessee Williams.

According to the report, Pacino would portray the late author in a play titled, "God Looked Away" which chronicles Williams' final years, frail and in the grips of alcoholism.

Page Six also reports that Tony Award-winner Judith Light has signed on to the production.

The play is the first stage piece by magazine and book writer, Dotson Rader, who was a close friend of Williams in his final years, and will be produced by Eric Faulkenstein, who is also responsible for recent revivals of The Color Purple, The Front Page, and Les Liasons Dangereuses.

Read the full story in the New York Post.





