Rialto Chatter: Is a Revival of FLOYD COLLINS in the Works?

Is a revival of Floyd Collins in the works? We sure hope so! In response to a fan question on Twitter today, writer and director Tina Landau said that she is working on it.

Landau wrote the book for the musical, which premiered at the American Music Theater Festival, in Philadelphia, in 1994. It then opened Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons, New York City, in February 1996 and closed on March 24 after 25 performances.

Landau also directed the show, which starred Christopher Innvar as Floyd Collins, Martin Moran as Skeets Miller, Jason Danieley as Homer Collins, and Theresa McCarthy as Nellie Collins, as well as Cass Morgan, Brian d'Arcy James, Matthew (Matt) Bennett and Michael Mulheren.

The musical won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, and the 1995-1996 Obie Award for its score.

The show made its London debut at the Bridewell Theatre in July 1999, directed by Clive Paget, and it was revived in London in 2012. It was long-listed for the Ned Sherrin Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and won Best Musical Production at the 'Offies', the Off-West-End Awards.





