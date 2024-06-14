Rialto Chatter: Is ELF THE MUSICAL Bringing Its Holiday Spirit Back to Broadway In 2024?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to a new Equity casting notice, a new production of the hit holiday show, Elf the Musical, is aiming for a Broadway bow this holiday season.

Directed by Phillip William McKinley, the production is currently aiming to run November 16, 2024- January 4, 2025, at a theater yet to be named.

According to the notice, the choreography for the production will be supplied by Liam Steel.

The show is currently seeking Equity Principal Actors and will hold two auditions later this month, and will accept video submissions through July 1. The show is also seeking stage managers.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award® nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Tony-winner Casey Nicholaw and featured Sebastian Arcelus in the role of Buddy the Elf. The show returned to Broadway in 2013 in a production led by Jordan Gelber.

Elf the Musical tells the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.