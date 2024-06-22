Rialto Chatter: Could THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to Broadway This Spring?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sam Mendes' The Motive and the Cue, which ran at The National Theatre and then in the West End, is hoping to transfer to "a Shubert theater this spring," says Baz Bamigboye for Deadline.

According to Bamigboye, the production's original stars Mark Gatis, Johnny Flynn, and Tuppence Middleton, have "cleared their schedules" to reprise the roles of Richard Burton, John Gielgud and Elizabeth Taylor on Broadway.

No official production information has been revealed at this time.

Read the original story on Deadline.

The Motive and the Cue, written by Jack Thorne, was directed by Sam Mendes and featured a cast that includes Johnny Flynn, Mark Gatiss, Tuppence Middleton and Janie Dee. The production ran and then at the Noël Coward Theatre from 9 December until 23 March 2024, following a run at The National Theatre.

The West End cast also featured Allan Corduner as Hume Cronyn, Sarah Woodward as Eileen Herlie, Rebecca Collingwood as Linda Marsh, Luke Norris as William Redfield, Laurence Ubong Williams as Hugh McHaffie, Elena Delia as Jessica Levy, Huw Parmenter as Clement Fowler, Aaron Anthony as Robert Milli, Adam Sina as Frederick Young, Ryan Ellsworth as George Voskovec, Daniel Krikler as Dillon Evans and Waiter, David Tarkenter as Alfred Drake, Kate Tydman as Christine Cooper, Mark Extance as Mick Burrows and Stephanie Siadatan as Susannah Mason.

1964: Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title role in an experimental new Broadway production of Hamlet under John Gielgud’s exacting direction. But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel.

The production team includes set designer, Es Devlin; costume designer, Katrina Lindsay; lighting designer, Jon Clark; composer, Benjamin Kwasi Burrell; sound designer, Paul Arditti with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham. West End director, Zoé Ford Burnett and associate director Yasmin Hafesji complete the creative team.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet