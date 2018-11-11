Review Roundup: What Do The Critics Think of Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE? - Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S THE NEW ONE

The Broadway engagement of Mike Birbiglia's The New One, directed by Seth Barrish, officially opens tonight, November 11 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery).

Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy, Caroline Hirsch and Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer and Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer.

Bob Verini, Variety: With material this personal, it's hard not to wonder what it must be like for standups to make their way through life knowing that every moment is potential fodder for material. How do they react and cope in the now, while storing up future impressions and maintaining aesthetic distance? This Pirandellian balancing act, known to all creative types but especially tricky for the comic, might well be the subject of another incisive play. Take it away, Mike.

Thom Geier, The Wrap: When Birbiglia runs down a numbered list of his arguments against having kids, most revolve around his own insecurities and suspected shortcomings as a dad. "If we're being honest with ourselves, kids hold us back," he says, before edging into more charged waters. "My best example of this is the history of women."

This is just one of the outrageous, did-he-just-say-that? shockers that Birbiglia laces into his routine - one that he quickly walks back with a convoluted explanation about how "women are smarter than men, their brains are more sophisticated, and they make 21 cents on the dollar ... How did this HAPPEN!? The answer is...children."

