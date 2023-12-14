Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre

That Harper Lee’s 1960 novel of racial prejudice and social justice is just as prescient today is a sad indictment of American culture. Academy award winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) and Director Bret Sher (Tony Award winner, South Pacific) have crafted a beautifully staged and wonderfully acted production that has taken the nation by storm and hauntingly illuminates the social rifts as seen through the eyes of three children representing the innocence of youth. Brilliantly staged as a coming-of-age story, three wonderful actors narrate Sorkin’s sparkling dialogue as the protagonist Atticus Finch battles small-town Southern racism.

Emmy winner Richard Thomas is at the top of his game as Atticus, a man of deep conviction believing there’s good in everyone. Melanie Moore continues her role as Scout Finch, an inquisitive girl who along with her brother Jem (Justin Mark) and friend Dill (Steven Lee Johnson) will experience events that no young kid should, but that will mature them way beyond their age. Excellent supporting roles are turned in by Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, the Finch family helper, Yaegel T. Welch as the unfairly accused rapist Tom Robinson and Ted Koch as the evil racist Bob Ewell.

Sorkin’s script soars with moments of humor that help balance the searing racial hatred presented here. Robinson is “guilty as soon as accused” and just by running shows ‘consciousness of guilt.” How does one defend themselves against a monstrous lie? Sound familiar? It’s the philosophy of Trumpism prophesized by Lee over 6 decades ago. There’s a tolerance for cruelty exhibited here that we should not and cannot take for granted. The staging by Bartlet Sher is remarkable combined with Miriam Buether’s simple yet amazingly effective set design. Jennifer Tipton’s lighting creates the simplicity of a small Alabama town and the sharp focus of the courtroom drama.

Back in town after a brief September 2022 run, this social masterpiece of American literature, now presented as highest quality theatre is must-see.

To Kill a Mockingbird runs through December 17th, 2023. Tickets available at www.broadwaysf.com

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes