Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre

To Kill a Mockingbird runs through December 17th, 2023.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere of GALILEO at Berkeley Rep
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Rea Photo 3 Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Real Winner
Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center Photo 4 Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre

That Harper Lee’s 1960 novel of racial prejudice and social justice is just as prescient today is a sad indictment of American culture. Academy award winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) and Director Bret Sher (Tony Award winner, South Pacific) have crafted a beautifully staged and wonderfully acted production that has taken the nation by storm and hauntingly illuminates the social rifts as seen through the eyes of three children representing the innocence of youth. Brilliantly staged as a coming-of-age story, three wonderful actors narrate Sorkin’s sparkling dialogue as the protagonist Atticus Finch battles small-town Southern racism.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre
Steven Lee Johnson (“Dill Harris”), Melanie Moore (“Scout Finch”) and Justin Mark (“Jem Finch”).

Emmy winner Richard Thomas is at the top of his game as Atticus, a man of deep conviction believing there’s good in everyone. Melanie Moore continues her role as Scout Finch, an inquisitive girl who along with her brother Jem (Justin Mark) and friend Dill (Steven Lee Johnson) will experience events that no young kid should, but that will mature them way beyond their age. Excellent supporting roles are turned in by Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, the Finch family helper, Yaegel T. Welch as the unfairly accused rapist Tom Robinson and Ted Koch as the evil racist Bob Ewell.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre
Jacqueline Williams (“Calpurnia”) and Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”).

Sorkin’s script soars with moments of humor that help balance the searing racial hatred presented here. Robinson is “guilty as soon as accused” and just by running shows ‘consciousness of guilt.” How does one defend themselves against a monstrous lie? Sound familiar? It’s the philosophy of Trumpism prophesized by Lee over 6 decades ago. There’s a tolerance for cruelty exhibited here that we should not and cannot take for granted. The staging by Bartlet Sher is remarkable combined with Miriam Buether’s simple yet amazingly effective set design. Jennifer Tipton’s lighting creates the simplicity of a small Alabama town and the sharp focus of the courtroom drama.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre
Yaegel T. Welch (“Tom Robinson”).

Back in town after a brief September 2022 run, this social masterpiece of American literature, now presented as highest quality theatre is must-see.

To Kill a Mockingbird runs through December 17th, 2023. Tickets available at www.broadwaysf.com

 Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
ODC Dance to Present Three World Premieres by Brenda Way, Kimi Okada, and Sonya Delwaide a Photo
ODC Dance to Present Three World Premieres by Brenda Way, Kimi Okada, and Sonya Delwaide at the YBCA

ODC Dance presents three world premieres by Brenda Way, Kimi Okada, and Sonya Delwaide at the YBCA. Learn more details here!

2
Jaap Van Zweden Conducts The San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall, January 11&nd Photo
Jaap Van Zweden Conducts The San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall, January 11–13 

Conductor Jaap van Zweden leads the San Francisco Symphony in concerts on January 11–13.  

3
Cast And Creative Team Set for For Leslye Headlands CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory The Photo
Cast And Creative Team Set for For Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Rep announces cast and creative team for Leslye Headland's 'Cult of Love'

4
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose Photo
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose

What did our critic think of MAMMA MIA! at Broadway San Jose? Mamma Mia! is back in the bay area at Broadway San Jose now thru December 17th in all its high energy 1970s, spandex-clad exuberance and mamma mia, you don’t want to miss it! The story centers on three men and a lady whose heyday was in the late 70s when the group ABBA was an international sensation.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... Steve Murray">(read more about this author)

Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Review: GUYS AND DOLLS - A MUSICAL FABLE OF BROADWAY at SF PlayhouseReview: GUYS AND DOLLS - A MUSICAL FABLE OF BROADWAY at SF Playhouse
Review: DRAGON LADY at Marin Theatre CompanyReview: DRAGON LADY at Marin Theatre Company
Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley RepReview: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

Videos

Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Fool La La: Holiday Gift in San Francisco / Bay Area Fool La La: Holiday Gift
The Marsh Berkeley (12/27-12/30)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Saroyan Theatre (3/26-3/27)
Cult of Love in San Francisco / Bay Area Cult of Love
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (1/26-3/03)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance in San Francisco / Bay Area The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
Big Data in San Francisco / Bay Area Big Data
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (2/15-3/10)
Don Reed's East 14th - 14th Birthday! in San Francisco / Bay Area Don Reed's East 14th - 14th Birthday!
The Marsh Berkeley (10/07-12/17)
A Sherlock Carol in San Francisco / Bay Area A Sherlock Carol
Bay Area Stage (12/01-12/17)
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord in San Francisco / Bay Area Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (3/30-5/05)
Guys and Dolls in San Francisco / Bay Area Guys and Dolls
San Francisco Playhouse (11/16-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You