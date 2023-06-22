Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

To Kill a Mockingbird first hit bookstore shelves in 1960, where it has since become a staple in American literature. An academy award winning film adaptation was released two years later in 1962, and is equally synonymous with the title. The story focuses on a trial in which Tom Robinson, a black man is accused of assaulting Mayella Ewell, a white woman in 1930s Alabama. Atticus Finch takes on the task of representing Robinson. The story focuses on the aftermath of that choice, told through the eyes of Atticus’ youngest child, Jean Louise “Scout” Finch.



The story has been adapted for the stage before, but never in a more large-scale and grand way than when famed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin wrote his version. Teaming up with director Bartlett Sher for a brand new lush, tactful, and biting adaptation of the classic story. The show’s themes are as relevant as ever as topics of systemic racism, police brutality, and the Justice system are all still at the forefront of today’s political climate.



The national tour cast is lead by Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. He brings a lot of wisdom and dignity to the role and played up the gentle “Everyman-ness” of the character. However, his courtroom scenes are a marvel to behold and a masterclass in commanding the stage.



In this version of the story, adults play the three child characters, and they truly are the heart of the show. Melanie Moore plays Scout Finch, and does a wonderful job of capturing childlike wonder and curiosity without it ever feeling disingenuous. Moore does a lot of the show’s narration and heavy lifting, and the role showcases her talents very well. Justin Mark plays Jem, Scout’s older brother. Mark does well with the least showy role of the three children. He brings a lot of heart to the character, while still a child himself, and has to care for and look after his sister. Lastly, Dill is played by Steven Lee Johnson to great effect. Johnson’s Dill steals the show. I believe it’s due to a wonderful combination of actor and material. Johnson truly and totally shines.



The supporting cast is also filled with uniformly great performances, too many to list them all, but I was particularly delighted by Jacqueline Willams as Calpurnia and Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson. Calpurnia is a small role, but Williams makes an absolute meal out of what she is given to amazing effect. Welch’s portrayal of Tom Robinson is a truly beautiful and heartbreaking portrait of a man who was failed by society.



The script by Sorkin is top notch. The dialogue jumps off the page in cracks and sparks, and watching the cast so expertly navigate his writing is a joy. The show runs at just under 3 hours including intermission, but not a single second of it drags; the writing is just that good. It’s equally matched by great direction from Bartlett Sher. Sher is mostly known for directing musicals, and uses that flair on this play in a wonderful way as it flows impeccably from one scene to the next seamlessly and effortlessly.



It’s extremely rare that a straight play is so successful that it tours, and this production truly earns its place along with the big blockbuster musicals it was included with this season. The story of To Kill a Mockingbird is still as meaningful today as it was in 1960, and I urge everyone to go out and experience this fresh take on a true American classic.

Harper Lee'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Now - June 25th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts