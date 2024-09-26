Review Roundup: National Tour of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical officially launched its First National Tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on September 24, 2024, and the reviews are starting to come in.

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani’s second solo album, was released in 2022. Joining Fradiani is Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Kate A. Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Dennis Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Tasheim Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Daniela Rodrigo (Swing), Alec Michael Ryan (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Jay Pateakos, BroadwayWorld: "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" is a near-perfect stroll down memory lane for many of us, a reunification of the songs that made us during times we needed them the most. The production features a remarkable 29 of Diamond's best hits. We may have been robbed of seeing Diamond, 83, ever play again with his 2018 Parkinson's Diagnosis, but this musical brings it all back. You'll marvel at how incredible Fradiani is as Diamond, "Play Me" was a close second to "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" in how Fradiani mastered the Diamond tone. But you'll also love Diamond's journey to stardom and how money isn't everything. Sometimes, we all have to stop running one day. And Diamond didn't learn that lesson too late, which gives all of us hope.

Ken Abrams, What's Up Newp: There were no real weaknesses in the production, although some of the popular songs felt a bit forced at times, a bit perfunctory, while more introspective tunes like “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” a duet with Fradiani and Kohn, shined bright. The narrative structure of the story presents the songs in context – Who else could write a singalong blues song (“Song Sung Blue”) that just makes you want to smile? The show stands out as one the stronger productions in the recent flurry of jukebox musicals, bio-musicals of artists and bands, a genre that schools new fans and brings boomer memories back as their real-life icons slowly fade into history. Don’t miss it!

John Fuzek, Motif: You will hear many of Diamond’s hits throughout the evening and most are sung by Nick Fradiani, though occasionally other cast members will take the lead if the song is used for a particular reason, such as a relationship breakup. “Shilo,” “Solitary Man,” “America,” Cherry, Cherry,” “I Am, I Said,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” “Red, Red Wine,” “Play Me,” and many of his best-known songs are all part of the musical. A Beautiful Noise is one of those Broadway musical experiences where if you can score a ticket, you should definitely go. You won’t be sorry.