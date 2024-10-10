Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at Connor Palace (Key Bank Broadway Series)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Greene, in his program notes for The Neil Diamond Musical A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, states, “Great songwriters have a distinct voice and style that sets them apart from others. They bring their own perspective and experiences into their work, creating something that feels fresh and genuine. He goes on to say, “Neil Diamond is one of those songwriters.”

Diamond, a Jewish kid from the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, has sold more than 125 million records, had 38 singles reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, with 10 reaching number one.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, the tale of Diamond, yes, his real name is Neil Diamond, is a juke box musical, much in the style of JERSEY BOYS and THE Carole King MUSICAL, in which pre-written songs are shoe-boxed into a story line.

In the case of NOISE, the writing/staging gimmick are fictional counseling sessions between Diamond and a psychologist who probes into his past by asking the man, who no longer can tour due to his contracting Parkinson’s Disease, to reveal the motivation for writing many of his songs. As he explains it, ““She opens the book, and all 60 years of my songwriting and all that exploration pours out into a majestic musical collage, and once unloosed from the book, the songs take on lives of their own."

As the superstar tells how and why a select number of his hits were written, we are exposed to the ascent of Diamond from frustrated song writer, to nervous night club performer, to uber-super-star, and finally, a member of the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

We learn some aspects of the man and his music, including illusion to such factors as: “Diamond is a New Yorker through-and-through, but ironically, ‘Sweet Caroline’ has become a Boston anthem. Fans sing the song during the eighth inning of every Red Sox home game. Diamond wrote "Sweet Caroline" for his second wife, Marcia Murphey, but "Sweet Marcia" didn't fit the tune. Also, that Diamond met his first wife, Jaye Posner, in high school and she was the person who early-on encouraged his music career.

The show, filled with dynamic dancing and staging, includes such crowd favorites as “America,” “Cherry, Cherry,” I’m A Believer,” “Kentucky Woman,” “September Morn,” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.”

Not well known was that he attended Erasmus Hall High School and was a member of a chorus whose membership included Barbra Streisand, though they, according to Diamond, “were not close friends at the time.” Chess grandmaster Bobby Fisher was also a member of their class.

The musical opened on Broadway in December of 2022 to mixed reviews, grossing more than $1 million before its premiere. It closed on June 30, 2024, when ticket-sales faded. At closing it had “grossed more than $63 million.”

Nick Fradiani, the winner of the 2015 American Idol television competition, who effectively stars as Neil-then, carries the majority of the role’s singing, dancing and acting. He is charismatic, has an excellent voice and looks and sounds like the superstar.

Robert Westenberg makes for an acceptable Neil-now. He displays some excellent Diamond-like musical chops near the show’s ending. Beautiful Hannah Jewel Kohn has an excellent voice and realistically develops the Marcia Murphey role (Diamond’s second wife). Tiffany Tatreau, gives full-life to, Jayne Posner, Neil’s first wife. Kate A. Mulligan has a nice cameo role as Ellie Greenwich, an early Diamond founder and producer.

Michael Mayer directs. Steven Hoggett choreographs.

CAPSULE JUDGEMENT: This is not a great musical. It won’t ever be compared to GYPSY, WEST SIDE STORY or even, RAGTIME but for Neil Diamond fanatics, or for those who love his music, it will more than be a pleasing experience. The music is fine, the dancing is dynamic and the concert-level staging is enveloping. It’s worth a sit-through.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE runs October 8-27, 2024 at the Connor Palace as part of the Key Bank Broadway Series. For tickets call 216-241-6000 or go to www.playhousesquare.org

