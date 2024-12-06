Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE- THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The “beautiful noise” of music is what you hear --if you will only let the noise of the street hustle, people yelling and shouting, and personal traumas behind. Turning all of this ostensible cacophony into the therapeutic music of the soul and the heart and realizing your individual empowerment (this message is realized in the song “I Am…I Said”) -- seems to be the message in the very unique musical The Neil Diamond Musical ---A Beautiful Noise now playing at The National Theatre.

This musical about the life and musical legacy of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is somewhat endearing yet stubborn in its refusal to be either too broad or too intimate. Therein lies the challenge of keeping the show paced swiftly enough for devotees of Diamond –while allowing the more intimate scenes of marital woes, mob connections and the familiar scenarios of trying to stay in a solid relationship (while coping with a grueling show business lifestyle) ---to integrate fluidly with a somewhat uneven book by Anthony McCarten.

Writer McCarten makes an ambitious attempt to synergize many styles and reference points in this creative musical and most often succeeds with the intriguing framing device of the older and more contemplative Neil Diamond (a fine Robert Westenberg) looking back at his life with his therapist--- as the younger Neil Diamond (a stellar and charismatic Nick Fradiani) appears in vignettes of his life’s trajectory. Indeed, there is no lack of creativity in this innovative musical but sometimes the formulaic and more innovative touches do not totally gel.

Original Broadway Director Michael Mayer’s vision was nicely enhanced by tour director Austin Regan’s adaptation to the logistics of The National Theatre. The choreography was full of stylized verve and excitement throughout the show ---original choreographer Steven Hoggett’s feel for eye-popping movement was evident in many demanding ensemble numbers as well as quieter numbers and duets. Tour choreographer Yasmine Lee wonderfully tapped into Mr. Hoggett’s choreographic vision.

A stellar supporting cast is assembled here in the first act (this psychological look at the Diamond persona reminded me a bit of the musical MJ) including an affecting quiet performance by Lisa Reneé Pitts as the therapist. A highly captivating performance by Hannah Jewel Kohn steals the show as Ms. Kohn “knocked it out of the park” with magnetic stage presence and a sensational soaring voice. As wife Marcia Murphey, Ms. Kohn delivered a poignant rendition of “Play Me” and a scintillating powerhouse delivery of “Forever in Blue Jeans.”

A ruminative “Song Sung Blue” and a moody, despairing “Love On the Rocks” are the standouts for Mr. Fradiani’s young Neil Diamond in this act.

In a flashier Act Two, as the musical delves into the concerts and tours of Mr. Diamond’s full-blown commercial and artistic success, one sensational song follows another --from the up-tempo “Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show” to the edgy and provocative Stadium medley of “Soolaimon”, “Thank the Lord for the Night Time”and “Crunchy Granola Suite.” Mr. Fradiani commanded the stage with a dynamic voice that often reminded me of Mr. Diamond’s powerful vocals.

The inspirational song of immigrants coming to “America” was deftly interwoven into the fabric of the musical at the beginning of the musical, in the middle of Act Two and at the finale of the musical. The somberly religious and, alternately, embracing, and holistic feeling of Diamond’s hit song “Holly, Holy” was sensitively presented as the ensemble wore beautifully designed black outfits (outstanding costume design by Emilio Sosa).

The clean sleek design lines of the scenic design (nicely rendered by David Rockwell) and the stylized feel (of an often-hardscrabble world) reminded me of the musical Jersey Boys; this is no coincidence since producer Bob Gaudio is highly involved with this musical. The scenic design by Mr. Rockwell included sections that looked like grid-like gates coming in from the wings of the stage and a beautifully designed two -tiered upstage platform-- one to highlight the marvelous ten-piece orchestra (including a traveling music alternate) and another to showcase cast members. Vintage lighting fixtures dropped from the rafters to give a warm retro feel to the proceedings.

Music Director and Conductor James Olmstead led the orchestra with aplomb, and he was aided by the surging, evocative and propulsive orchestrations by Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer.

Kudos to the cast of professional dancers and vocalists that evoked the “beautiful noise” in this musical, as they were all veritable powerhouses in their vigor and expertise ---these ten professionals beautifully evoked Diamond’s artistic sensibility.

Lighting Design by Kevin Adams was dazzling with appropriate brio for flashier numbers and subdued for mellow moments. Shafts of light shone down on the performers, and it was an interesting choice to have the house lights subtly up at times.

The evening that I attended there was no heat in the theater, and this was a distraction to comfort ---most of the audience, including myself, had their coats on. It is best to have a cooler theater for singing and dancing of course --but the temperature inside the theater was absolutely frigid.

Neil Diamond’s success rests on perseverance and persistence against all odds and his volatile life spurred his diverse musicianship ---this shows in the mixture of musical genres he has tackled from folk roots to huge fame with rock, pop, gospel, and country music.

Though there are some cohesion issues from the book ------the musical has to be credited for showcasing the music and talent of Neil Diamond with his authentic persona. This touring cast is a choice ensemble of choreographic vibrancy, sublime vocals, and polish. Do not miss the “beautiful noise” that is the musical The Neil Diamond Musical –A Beautiful Noise!

Running Time: Two Hours and fifteen minutes with one fifteen-minute intermission

The Neil Diamond Musical-A Beautiful Noise continues on December 6 at 7:30pm, December 7 at 2pm and 7:30pm and December 8, 2024, at 2pm and 7:30pm at The National Theatre located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. 2024.

Photo credit: Hannah Jewel Kohn, Nick Fradiani and 'The Noise' in The Neil Diamond Musical--A Beautiful Noise. Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

