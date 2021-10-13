Review Roundup: FROZEN National Tour Returns to the Stage; What Are The Critics Saying?

The national tour of Frozen is back on the road! The production returned officially resumed performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Friday, September 10.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Caroline Innerbichler as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby as "Hans," F. Michael Haynie as "Olaf," Mason Reeves as "Kristoff," Robert Creighton as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as "Sven," as well as Natalia Artigas ("Young Elsa"), Olivia Jones ("Young Anna") and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan ("Young Elsa") and Victoria Hope Chan ("Young Anna"). .

Frozen also features Caelan Creasr, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

To view the Frozen North American tour's 2021-22 season engagements, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

Find out what the critics thought of the stops so far...

Buffalo Reviews

Michael Rabice, BroadwayWorld: Caroline Bowman perfectly hit all the high notes that everyone has come to expect as the icy Queen Elsa, and capped the first act with the hit tune of the show, "Let it Go." Bowman's statueque bearing and powerful voice was captivating. But the meat of the story revolved around her sister, Princess Anna. The role is full of spunk and goofiness, which Caroline Innerbichler attacked with abandon. Innerbichler is petite and a ball of awkward energy, a true stage clown, that you can't take your eyes off of.

Anthony Chase, The Buffalo News: I first saw "Frozen" during its pre-Broadway run in Denver back in 2017. I admired it then, but must say, it is a notably tighter and more emotionally powerful show now, and it looks beautiful on the Shea's stage.

Minneapolis Reviews

Dominic P. Papatola, Twin Cities: Audiences who might have seen Innerbichler in leading roles in the Ordway's "Mamma Mia" or Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' "The Little Mermaid" understand she has one of those ineffable senses of stage presence that effortlessly draws the eye. Her Anna is a classic Disney princess by way of "Oklahoma's" Ado Annie - gawky, a little rough around the edges and ready for all sorts of adventure. I'd argue that the role of Elsa - the magical princess who becomes a snow queen - is written with less range and less dimension. That's not to dis Caroline Bowman. Hers is a strong, grounded performance, and her pulse-pounding take on the ubiquitous "Let It Go" (one of the few genuinely gee-whiz technical moments of the show) is everything a fan of the song could want.

Rohan Preston, Star Tribune: Standouts include Austin Colby, who plays the charming prince Hans, and Mason Reeves as the smelly but genuine ice merchant Kristoff, who falls into Anna's eyes. Investing Hans with oodles of charm and a regret about being the 13th son of a king, Colby does very little foreshadowing about this mysterious prince.

Basil Considine, Twin Cities Arts Reader: This stage adaptation of the Disney animated megamusical hit is a top-notch musical extravaganza. Its 140 minutes with a 20-minute intermission are filled with moving songs, truly spectacular special effects, and a story of sibling affection to melt the most frigid critic's heart. The cast is excellent and the performances figuratively and literally sparkle.