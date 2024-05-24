Review: FROZEN Opens at Majestic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



No matter how many times you’ve listened to your favorite Disney songs or re-watched the movies with your kids (or by yourself), there really is something magical about it all. Especially when you can go out and see the stories come to life on stage! Disney can really do it, and the audience shows up ready to celebrate their favorite characters. I love how the little girls and the drag queens dress up as princesses and how amped up everyone is! I love hearing children in the audience vocally responding to their heroes on the stage, letting them know what might be coming next or just cheering them on! There really is nothing like it. However, if I’m being honest, as we geared up to go see Disney’s Frozen at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre last night, I was only mildly into it. I mean, how many times can you get excited about “Let(ting) it go?” I thought, “well at least it’ll be cute.” I couldn’t have been more pleasantly surprised! It was more than cute. What an amazing show! So magical and sweet! The story is important, witty, and poignant. And man, the touring production of this show was absolutely top notch!

As the show began, we were immediately drawn in by the opening number, featuring the adorable Young Elsa and Young Anna. But, before I can gush about them, the teacher in me must give a little lesson in theatre etiquette. You see, coming in late during this delightful scene, were two excitable women who sat in front of us and immediately began chatting and chatting as if it were happy hour at the local martini bar. This continued into about half of the first act, when my husband asked them to be quiet. Meanwhile, Elsa was pouring her heart out in a song that we mostly missed. People. I am all for girl talk, believe me. But not in the middle of a live theatre performance. What an insult to the performers who are mustering all kinds of emotion and human experience to share with us through these characters. Furthermore, coming to see a Broadway show can be an expensive event that some only get to do on rare occasions and one that should not be overshadowed by audience distraction.

Okay, teacher moment over.

Despite all of that, I can still hear the happy sounds of Young Elsa’s and Young Anna’s giggles that began the show. Their energy coupled with some creative staging and ensemble presence drew us right into their magical world. Young Anna, played by Norah Nunes, stood out as such a young star. She had an infectious stage presence that captivated us, made us laugh, and at times made our hearts break.

When the girls grew up and were replaced by the adult actresses, we were mesmerized. Caroline Bowman, who played Elsa, was an ultimate star with superb vocal ability and an honest acting style that brought me to tears more than once. Her presence alone radiated like only the true Elsa could. Her powerful chemistry with Belinda Allyn, who played Anna, gave us a real relationship to root for and added tenderness that tugged at our hearts. The two of them together proved why this story of the strength and love of family--of sisters--is so powerful, especially in their stunning “I Can’t Lose You” duet. Just breathtaking.

Jeremy Davis was so comfortably fabulous and remarkably memorable in his role as Olaf. He was able to capture everything the audience wanted from him, while still bringing an honesty to the character. His puppet work was masterful, and he was a true audience favorite. As was Jack Brewer, who played Oaken. His performance provided the most delightful opening to the second act. He had the audience rolling with laughter and connected with us in such a professionally authentic way.

San Antonio natives certainly also enjoyed Preston Perez as Hans since he was born and bred here where he attended the North East School of the Arts and Texas State University. Welcome home, Preston!

None of this show works without the amazing magic happening behind the scenes. In particular, Rob Ashford’s acclaimed choreography was breathtaking, as the ensemble used the entire stage to bring this story to life. The grand, sweeping movements in both ballroom dancing scenes and abstract ensemble work filled the stage with height, dimension, and nuance. Christopher Oram’s colorfully magical scenic and costume design transported us to Elsa and Anna’s Arendelle, as we collectively gasped with delight at each new setting or group of costumes. Natasha Katz’ lighting design and Finn Ross’ video design heightened the enchantment of the production with creative innovations that almost convinced us the magic was real.

If you’re feeling like you’ve been there, done that with Frozen, think again. And get out to see this touring production! The entire company breathes new life into the story, reminding us all of why we fell in love with this Disney classic in the first place.

