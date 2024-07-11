Review: Disney's FROZEN Brings an Enchanting Broadway Musical Experience to Vancouver!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



By now, everyone has heard of the Disney movie: FROZEN in some capacity. Regardless of one’s age, the show’s most recognizable song, “Let It Go,” has been heard by thousands of people across the globe. FROZEN first came into the spotlight in 2013 by Walt Disney Animated Studios. It quickly rose in popularity due to its heartfelt plot and addictive original movie soundtrack. With its many accolades including 2 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, and a Grammy, FROZEN is no doubt one of Disney’s greatest animated films of all time. The soundtrack and plot has withstood the test of time, cementing itself into the pop culture realm for every new generation to enjoy.

Photo: Caroline Bowman as Elsa in the Frozen North American Tour. Photo by Deen Van Meer.

A year after the film’s successful release, it was revealed that a stage musical of FROZEN was in its early stages of development. With preparations beginning even before the movie’s release in 2013, it was very evident that Disney was aiming for perfection. The musical adaptation of FROZEN premiered on Broadway in March of 2018 at the St. James Theatre. Playing a total of 26 previews and 825 regular performances, the show closed in March of 2020. The touring production of the musical began in November of 2019, was put on hold due to the pandemic and resumed in September of 2021. Currently touring across North America, the production has finally reached Vancouver, BC with a run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from July 9th to 21st. Featuring the well-known songs from the first FROZEN movie with a few dozen new numbers, the show was absolutely enchanting and filled to the brim with that indescribable “Disney magic.”

Photo: Lauren Chapman as Anna in the Frozen North American Tour. Disney.

The story of FROZEN centres around sisters Elsa and Anna who are also the princesses of the kingdom of Arendelle. Elsa possesses magical ice powers that are kept a secret after they cause an accident involving her younger sister Anna. Years later during Elsa’s coronation as the Queen of Arendelle, her powers are exposed to the people and the kingdom is plunged into an eternal winter as she runs into hiding. Determined to find her sister, Anna sets out on a winter adventure with the help of an ice seller, Kristoff, his reindeer, Sven, and a snowman named Olaf. Along the way, Anna learns a lot about love; both in a romantic relationship setting and in a sisterly way with Elsa. In the end, an act of true love is seen to be the cure for the eternal winter and all non-harmonious occurrences in Arendelle. FROZEN is a story of life lessons, bravery, and love. It has all the components of a great inspirational story, appealing to everyone regardless of age.

Photo: Nicholas Edwards as Kristoff and Dan Plehal as Sven in the touring production of Frozen. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Disney.

If there was one word to describe this production it would simply be, “magic.” From start to finish, FROZEN was brought to life with incredible sets, captivating costumes, and magical moments that brought the show beyond a level of a normal Broadway musical experience. The special effects by Jeremy Chernick combined with the scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram were definite highlights of the show. Combined with the hair design by David Brian Brow and makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, audiences were completely enveloped into the kingdom of Arenelle from start to finish. Perhaps a crowd favorite moment was the entrance of both reindeer Sven and warm-hug loving snowman, Olaf, onto the stage. Jeremy Davis was the puppeteer and actor behind Olaf and Dan Plehal played Sven during the Wednesday night show. From the biggest lines to the littlest details of the fine movements of their characters, both excelled at bringing their roles to life. Alongside the main cast, both “puppet” characters were obvious audience favourites that elevated the show in unimaginable ways.

Photo: Caroline Bowman as Elsa and the North American touring company of Frozen. Photo by Deen Van Meer.

The depth that the show took the story of FROZEN to was a very important aspect of this production. The musical revealed more of the backstory of the relationship between Elsa and Anna, allowing the audience to understand their relationship better, strengthening the connections behind the bond between the two sisters. The depiction of sisterhood would not have been as powerful as it was without the talents and acting abilities of main actresses Caroline Bowman as Elsa, Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna, Savannah Lumar as Young Elsa, and Emma Origenes as Young Anna. With Lumar and Origenes starting the show off depicting the sisters in their younger years, the humor and innocence that they brought to the show was heartwarming. The chemistry they had with one another translated perfectly to the older versions of themselves depicted by Bowman and Chapman. Chapman was the first to enter the stage and immediately drew everyone to her with her humor and welcoming stage presence. Her vocals were lively in songs such as “For the First Time in Forever” and “Love Is an Open Door.” Furthermore, Bowman was a perfect choice for Elsa. Her depiction of her on stage was very similar to that of the animated movie. Bowman’s vocals were a true highlight, especially in the song at the end of Act One, “Let It Go.”

Photo: Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna in the North American touring production of Frozen. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Disney.

Everything about FROZEN was likable. Of course, knowing the plot from the animated movie is helpful; however, the show gave the audience so much more than they were expecting. The depth of the story was adequate for the time frame of the show (2 hours and 15 minutes with 1 intermission) and the show as a whole was a very enjoyable and heartwarming watch. The diverse cast was very talented. It was evident that every single person on the stage was very excited and passionate to be performing, which just made the production a true sight to see. The songs (both from the animated film and additional ones added for the musical adaptation) by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez added a greater emotional aspect to the show. The additional songs brought the story to a new emotional level, allowing the audience to understand the characters better.

FROZEN is a stage adaptation of a truly heartwarming film. Capturing both the spirit and magic of the Disney movie on a stage with breathtaking sets, captivating costumes, and the well known songs with a few new additions, FROZEN is a must-see show for all ages. Its deeply resonant story extends far beyond the stage and into your heart long after the show has concluded. With love, acceptance, and self-discovery existing at its core, FROZEN will renew your belief in the good of humanity and the power of love.

Disney’s FROZEN: The Hit Broadway Musical will play in Vancouver, BC at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from July 9th to 21st, 2024. The show is recommended for ages 6 and up is based on the hit 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios animated movie. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets visit the link below.

Top Photo: Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna and Company. Frozen North American Tour. Photo by Matthew Murphy. Disney.

