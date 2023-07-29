Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN at Ohio Theatre

There is something magical about watching a child take in the opening act of their first Broadway show. Depending on the show, they come dressed as princesses with crowns and scepters. Their eyes are filled with wonder and their mouths hang open in surprise.

However, the second act can be a different experience entirely. Many of those same children are, at best, fast asleep on their parent’s shoulder. At worst, they are whining, crying, and in some cases, screaming because the show is too long, not the same as the movie, or they didn’t get the souvenir they really wanted.

This is the dilemma the cast of DISNEY’S FROZEN faces when it performs at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus) July 26- Aug 6. How do they keep that sense of incredulity alive in the second act? Utilizing dynamic performances, a new cache of songs, and some of that good ol’ Mouse-powered magic, DISNEY’S FROZEN keeps the audience, both young and old, engaged with the two-act musical.

Unlike the musical version of ANASTASIA, which rewrote its storyline from the cartoon version, DISNEY’S FROZEN keeps the plot and the characters pretty much the same. Princesses Elsa and Anna are the daughters of royalty. Elsa has powers that allow her to convert a 96 degree day into a frozen wonderland.

After Elsa nearly kills her sister with her powers, her parents, Queen Iduna (Belinda Allyn) and King Agnarr (Kyle Lamar Mitchell), banish her to a room until they can find a way to control her special talent. Since it is a Disney story, both parents are killed while seeking a solution. After Elsa’s powers are discovered on the eve of her coronation, she sentences the kingdom of Arendelle to eternal winter and runs away to a castle of ice. Anna and her friends then seek a way to restore Elsa as queen and bring global warming back to their village.

Both Elsa and Anna literally grow up on the stage. Norah Ann Nunes portrays Anna as a demanding, hyperactive younger sister. The transition between her and the older Anna (Caroline Bowman) goes off seamlessly. Bowman recreates the quirks and energy of her younger self. Erin Choi plays the younger version of the parent-pleasing, level-headed Elsa. Lauren Nicole Chapman becomes the world-weary Elsa, when she emerges from her exile to become the queen. Together, the two sisters form a unique chemistry with Anna trying to reform her bond with Elsa, who lives with the fear she could cause more damage if she reveals her magic.

Dominic Dorset clearly enjoys his role as the noble Kristoff, who first loathes and then loves Anna, but still returns her to Hans. Ever the loner, Dominic’s first solo is a love song to his faithful friend, Sven the Reindeer: “Reindeers are Better than People.” As Sven the Reindeer, Dan Plehal’s acting and costume are so believable that one often forgets it is an actor up there.

Will Savarese is so convincing as Hans, Kristoff’s romantic rival, that he was booed slightly during the curtain call. Jeremy Davis recreates the whimsical nature of Olaf, the lovable snowman who spouts off one liners.

Outside of the top figures, FROZEN has an army of impressive actors. Tour newcomer Jeremy Morse is an animated, over-the-top addition as Weselton while Jack Brewer shines as the Bishop and Oaken. Greta Scarlett (head handmaiden), Tyler Jimenez (Pabbie), and Renee Reid (Bulda) round out the named characters.

What is great about the musical FROZEN is it isn’t the same version as the DVD that Mom and Dad have been watching since 2012. The team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez added 12 tunes to the staple of “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Love Is an Open Door.” The fresh music adds to the palette of many characters. For example, “Kristoff Lullaby” shows the character’s unspoken passion for Anna while “Monster” reveals the pressure Elsa feels trying to keep her dark side under wraps.

Not all of the tunes are as emotional or dark. Brewer pulls off a crowd favorite as Oaken, a shopkeeper who puts all his summer wares on sale for 25 percent off while hiking the prices up on items needed for eternal winter. Brewer sings “Hygge,” a Danish word that means a feeling of comfort and well-being: Hygge is alcohol/Hygge is eating/Hygge is gloog, Amazing stuff when you are needing heating.

To complement the colorful characters and engaging tunes, FROZEN adds a magical flourish to its presentation. Elsa gets most of the cool fireworks to play with. In a flutter of an eyelid, she transforms from a simple dress into the glittering ensemble of the ice queen. Using animation, Elsa flicks her wand and the walls of the set turn into her glacial palace.

The mixture of the FROZEN ingredients results in a show that isn’t forgotten. And for two and a half hours, the audience is transported back to the time when seeing a Broadway musical was a breathtaking, astonishing experience.