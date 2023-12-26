Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Review: FROZEN at Kennedy Center

'Let It Go' and theme-park stagecraft in national tour

By: Dec. 26, 2023

While there’s no possibility for a white Christmas in D.C., the holiday forecast does call for “Frozen.” 

The nationally traveling version of the Broadway musical has made its Washington premiere at the Kennedy Center and is already attracting large crowds of adults and many children, some of which are attired in the costumes of its lead characters Elsa and Anna (though mostly Elsa).

While not the Broadway success of “The Lion King” or “Aladdin” (it closed on Broadway after two years for the pandemic and never reopened), the musical extended the remarkable success of 10-year-old animated feature on which it’s based, which ranks as not only the top-grossing Disney feature of all time, but the top-grossing animated film of all time as well. At one time, it was the fifth highest grossing film of all time, with a worldwide gross of nearly $1.3 billion.

What makes it so popular? Maybe in a Disney world where princesses reign, this was one film led by two of them, whose success or survival for once didn’t depend on princes or knights who saved the day.  Maybe it was the enchantment of its wintery setting, so well executed on screen. Or maybe it was that one siren call of a song — “Let It Go” that toddlers insisted on playing on repeat for months. As belted out by Idina Menzel, it’s become the lynchpin of the musical too — coming early to serve as the act two climax, only to be reprised in the conclusion.

A Maryland actress with Broadway experience, Caroline Bowman gives the song the power people expect, with the added pizzazz of a sudden mid-song costume change. It might have carried even more power since Bowman’s singing voice leading up to the showstopper is misleadingly soft and more subtle.

The memory of the animated original is what audiences crave, and in addition to thunderous reception for the Oscar-winning song, there is a cheer when each of the favorite characters appear, from the lovable snowman Olaf — presented here as a puppet operated by a comic actor behind him all the way, Jeremy Davis — to Sven the reindeer (Collin Haja, who alternates with Dan Plehal, because the role is so physically demanding to be prancing around on all fours for the duration — after a while it looks painful). 

But, oh my, there is a lot of padding. The songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who began his career creating sly songs for “Avenue Q” and “Book of Mormon” become increasingly generic and unmemorable. A brief stop at a trading post becomes a whole set piece about saunas (and the cleanest naughty dance of bathers in full flesh-colored leotards). To the eight songs in the original film, the pair has added a full dozen, largely unnecessary, completely forgettable numbers.

The Disney magic makes up for a lot, though, as there are theme-park worthy touches of lights, smoke and swooping projections to accompany every bit of magic, and nifty effects and sound when the land of Arendelle becomes a spiky, ice-packed land.

Opposite the somewhat subdued Bowman as Elsa is the boisterous and bright Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna, enlivening the action with funny bits of exaggerated movement. Her big voice is good for filling the large Opera House as well. 

There isn’t room for a lot of standouts in the cast, but the two kids who play young Elsa and Anna (Erin Choi and Annie Piper Braverman on opening night) each do a great job. Indeed, the ensemble works as if it’s glued together, which it has to be in an effective scene when it seems the whole of Arendelle has frozen. 

The original Hans Christian Andersen story on which “Frozen” is based, “The Snow Queen,” is so dark and complicated, it took Disney decades to figure out how to present it. They were at it back when they were making “Snow White.” 

Adjusting the story considerably, it’s still a little hard to fully follow and still quite dark (the parents just kind of disappear in the seas). 

But the Disney razzle-dazzle does its best to both bring back the appeal the animated film had for so many, and add a cheery, chilly glow that works well with seasonal outings. 

Running time: Two hours and 15 minutes, including one 20 minute intermission.

Photo credit: Caroline Bowman and Lauren Nicole Chapman in “Frozen.” Photo by Matthew Murphy

“Frozen” runs through Jan. 21 at the Kennedy Center Performing Arts Center, 2700 F St NW. Tickets at 202-467-4600 or online



