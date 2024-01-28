Review: FROZEN Presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

Over 10 years ago, Frozen opened in movie theatres. Almost instantly it became a cultural phenomenon. Featuring fresh music from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez, and a story that cleverly subverts what the plot of a princess-centric tale should be, it came along and totally reinvigorated Disney Animation. With that kind of megawatt success, it was only a matter of time before the property would find itself on a Broadway stage. The show did its pre-Broadway tryout in Denver, CO in 2017 before making the leap to NYC in 2018. The show was set for a decent run before the pandemic prompted its premature closure. A tour had just started when the pandemic set in, and, unlike its Broadway counterpart, would live to see another snowy day.



After lots of chatter and anticipation, the show had its official press opening in Louisville this past Thursday to an excited and lively audience made up of adults, children, and families alike. The story centers around Elsa and Anna, two sister princesses forced to live in isolation, when the eldest sister, Elsa, learns she cannot control her ice powers. Years later, after their parents tragically die (a common Disney trope), Elsa is finally of age and ready to assume the throne. Things at the coronation get out of hand, and Elsa accidentally sets off an eternal winter across the land. She then flees, once again seeking isolation. It’s up to Anna to find her sister and make things right.



The cast on opening night was lead by Gretel Scarlett (a cover in the role) as Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna. The two are vocal powerhouses, and their chemistry with one another was quite sweet and touching. Scarlett’s Elsa was properly regal and reserved, while Chapman’s Anna was the brassy, sassy, and lovably clumsy underdog we all love. Other cast standouts included Dominic Dorset as Kristoff and Jack Brewer’s short but memorable turn as Oaken, everyone’s favorite small business owner. Dorset’s Kristoff was sweet and scrappy, a perfect match to Chapman’s Anna. Brewer’s Oaken was the perfect jolt of energy the audience needed after intermission to get us all reinvested.



Story wise, the show rarely deviates from its film counterpart for better and worse. For some the familiarity may feel stale, but others may take comfort in experiencing the story they know and love done faithfully. I would’ve fallen into the camp of the former; however, the Lopezes have wonderfully expanded the music from the film, and with so many new songs and sequences the show feels fresh to first-time viewers of the stage production.



The sets and costumes were what you would expect from Disney theatricals. The costumes were stunning and deepened recreations of the film’s counterparts. The sets for most scenes were quite good, but, with the money the mouse has at its disposal, the climatic “Let It Go” could’ve been bigger. As it stands it gets the job done well.



I’ll be completely honest: I didn’t expect to like this show. So color me surprised to have walked out of the theatre raving about it. It’s a big and glamorous production of a story many have grown to know and love. As a musical it’s not the deepest or most sophisticated thing you’ll ever see, but it’s a real crowd-pleaser and will (mostly) scratch your itch for a big Broadway spectacle.

FROZEN

Now - February 4th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts