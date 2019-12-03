Rev. Grant Brings Holiday Sounds To Helsinki Hudson

"Professor Maestro," aka Rev. Ronald Grant, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, will perform music of the holidays at Club Helsinki Hudson on Friday, December 20, at 8pm.

This performance represents Helsinki Hudson's ongoing commitment to programming a diverse range of local and regional artists.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.

Club Helsinki Hudson 405 Columbia St.

Hudson, N.Y.

info@helsinkihudson.com

helsinkihudson.com

518.828.4800





