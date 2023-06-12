Relive the Best Moments of the 76th Annual Tony Awards with BroadwayWorld's GIFs

Last night, Broadway celebrated the 76th Annual Tony Awards at the United Palace in Washington Heights, and BroadwayWorld followed along with our readers on Twitter - including our live gifs throughout the entire night!

Step up your Broadway social media posts with our full gif library from Broadway's Biggest Night!

Winners also included Brandon Uranowitz, Victoria Clark, Michael Arden, Jeanine Tesori, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The 76th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2022/23 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Click on the gif below to save it to your device!