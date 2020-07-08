Red Bull Theater Continues REMARKABULL PODVERSATIONS With Stephen Spinella

Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special benefit programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time: a RemarkaBull Podversation with Stephen Spinella. This FREE event can be viewed by anyone through a variety of livestreams and on Facebook Live.

RemarkaBull Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon―and beyond with some of the finest actors working in the classical theater today. Previous guests have included Kate Burton, Lisa Harrow, Chukwudi Iwuji, Dion Johnstone, Elizabeth Marvel, Matthew Rauch, and Michael Urie.



On Monday July 13th (7:30pm), two-time Tony Award winner and Red Bull Theater artistic associate Stephen Spinella sits down with host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Producer, to discuss his approach to text and the character of the great melancholic enigma Jacques from Shakespeare's As You Like It. Spinella performed the role for Shakespeare in the Park in 2012 under the direction of Daniel Sullivan. He'll read passages from the play and discuss his thoughts on the text, character, and the evolution of Shakespeare. They'll take questions through Facebook LIVE. Red Bull will also be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by Monday, July 13 at 10:00 AM EDT.

Stephen Spinella won two Tony Awards and two Drama Desk Awards for the original Broadway productions of Tony Kushner's epic Angels in America plays, which marked his Broadway debut. Mr. Spinella has since starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening; revivals of A View from the Bridge, Electra, and Our Town (with Paul Newman); and James Joyce's The Dead, for which he won a third Drama Desk Award, as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award, and was again a Tony nominee. He was in The Velocity of Autumn co-starring Estelle Parsons in 2014 and is currently a cast member of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Off-Broadway Mr. Spinella won an Obie in Love! Valour! Compassion! He also appeared in An Iliad (Lucille Lortel and Obie awards); alongside Meryl Streep in The Seagull directed by Mike Nichols; and in Tony Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures. With Red Bull he worked under the direction of Jesse Berger in Volpone and in 2016 he was in Michael Sexton's critically acclaimed production of Coriolanus. Among his feature film credits: Alfonso Cuaron's Great Expectations; Tim Robbins's Cradle Will Rock; Gus Van Zant's award winning Milk; Quentin Dupieux's cult hit Rubber; and Steven Spielberg's Lincoln. More recently he was in Can You Ever Forgive Me? with Melissa McCarthy and this year's Bad Education with Hugh Jackman. Mr. Spinella has guest-starred on "Will and Grace," "Frasier," "Heroes," "Grey's Anatomy," "Nip/Tuck," and "Alias." He's had recurring roles on "The Education of Max Bickford", "24", "Desperate Housewives," "Royal Pains," and Steven Soderbergh's "The Knick."

