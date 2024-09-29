News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Re:Soundings to Present Inaugural Concert SPATIAL HARMONIES in October

The performance will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 7:00pm.

By: Sep. 29, 2024
Re:Soundings to Present Inaugural Concert SPATIAL HARMONIES in October Image
Re:Soundings, A Choral Music Project will present its inaugural concert, Spatial Harmonies, at The Church of Saint Mary the Virgin on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 @ 7:00pm - 8:30pm.

Experience the music of des Prez, Victoria, Pärt, Whitacre, and Tavener as Re:Soundings, A Choral Music Project reimagines choral music performance. Prepare for an immersive concert where 16 professional voices, under the direction of Stephen Sands, transform the space with stunning harmonies and spatial effects.

This inaugural concert not only showcases a wide range of repertoire spanning centuries but also incorporates unique spatial arrangements, improvisational elements, and interactive moments that distinguish it from a conventional choral presentation. The performance space itself plays a critical role, with the ensemble's positioning and movement throughout St. Mary the Virgin enhancing the music's impact and drawing the audience into the unfolding narrative.

Tickets are $30 online, $40 at the door: https://events.humanitix.com/spatial-harmonies

About Re:Soundings, A Choral Music Project

Re:Soundings, A Choral Music Project is not just a new ensemble; it is a fresh voice in the choral world, committed to breaking down barriers between performers and audiences, and between the old and the new. Through innovative programming, thoughtful use of space, and a willingness to experiment, Re:Soundings invites listeners to experience choral music in ways that are both familiar and strikingly new.

https://re-soundings.org/





