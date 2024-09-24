Randy Rainbow, Rachel Brosnahan, Nikki Glaser & More to Join Joan Rivers Tribute Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy icon Joan Rivers will be celebrated with a very special tribute, Dead Funny - An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers Benefiting God’s Love We Deliver, on Thursday, November 7th at the world-famous Apollo Theater. The evening will bring together some of the biggest names in comedy, serving as the official opening night of the 20th Annual New York Comedy Festival and commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Rivers’s passing.

Dead Funny - An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers, will feature an incredible cast of comedians and talent. The initial line-up includes Michelle Buteau, Rachel Brosnahan, Nikki Glaser, Matteo Lane, and Randy Rainbow, with additional names being announced shortly. Melissa Rivers and Erich Bergen serve as Executive Producers.

God’s Love We Deliver is New York City’s only nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for people living with life-altering illnesses. They are dedicated to cooking – and delivering – the specific, nutritious meals a client’s severe illness and treatment so urgently require. They support families by providing meals for the children and caregivers of their clients. For nearly 40 years, they have never had a waiting list, and all of the meals have been free to clients. In 2024, God’s Love will deliver nearly 5 million meals - more than 17,000 meals each weekday. In December, the organization will deliver its 40 millionth meal.

Joan was a beloved friend of God’s Love We Deliver for over 25 years, and was a member of the Board of Directors starting in 1994. Throughout her years of service with God’s Love We Deliver, Joan demonstrated deep commitment, compassion and generosity. Joan was a staunch supporter and ambassador for God’s Love in so many ways. She never skipped a beat, raising $500,000 on Celebrity Apprentice, supporting the Race to Deliver, bringing her energy, voice and laughter to Central Park to support runners, teams and friends. Joan volunteered every Thanksgiving, bringing her daughter Melissa and her grandson Cooper with her. Each year, she delivered holiday meals to God’s Love clients, surprising them with jokes and their special feasts, bringing warmth and care and brightening the holiday for so many. Even after Joan started filming her many TV shows, she always came back to God’s Love when she was in New York to support the volunteers, clients and mission. In honor and commemoration God’s Love named the bakery in their SoHo headquarters, The Joan Rivers Bakery.

"My mother always said, 'Never be afraid to laugh at yourself, after all, you could be missing out on the joke of the century.' This event will be hilarious, witty, and unapologetic with a little bit of humility,” said Melissa Rivers. “It's like my mom’s spirit in party form. We're bringing together some of the funniest people on the planet to celebrate her life and legacy. Remembering her this way, through humor and appreciation, all while supporting a cause that she cared deeply about is truly the only way she would have wanted."

“Joan brought love, compassion and humor to God’s Love We Deliver in every way, whether delivering meals, chopping veggies in our kitchen, or supporting events. She always left us laughing, and we are honored to celebrate her longtime support with this show. Joan’s impact on God’s Love will be felt always by our clients, volunteers, staff and community, said David Ludwigson, President & CEO of God’s Love We Deliver. “Joan is forever in our hearts.”

“Ten years ago, we lost a comedic icon who blazed a trail for women in comedy. Joan Rivers was a pioneer, a fearless performer with a great style who was never afraid of offending with a joke, and a generous philanthropist. It is with immense honor that we open this year’s New York Comedy Festival with a tribute to her legacy, benefiting God’s Love We Deliver, an organization she passionately supported. We look forward to celebrating her life, her laughter, and her enduring impact on the world of comedy,” said Caroline Hirsch, Founder and Owner of the New York Comedy Festival.

Beginning today you can sign up at http://glwd.org/joan for early access to tickets, which go on sale on Friday, September 27th. Remaining tickets for Dead Funny - An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers, Benefitting God’s Love We Deliver on Thursday, November 7th at the world-famous Apollo Theater (253 West 125th Street, New York, New York) will go on general sale through Ticketmaster starting on Monday, September 30th at 10:00 AM EST. For more information please visit glwd.org/joan. Follow along @godslovenyc and #JoanRiversIsDeadFunny.