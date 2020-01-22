Rachel Tucker Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY as Beverly Bass

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Rachel Tucker will return to Broadway this spring in Come From Away as Beverly Bass- a role she currently plays in the London production. Rachel will join the company on March 3, 2020.

Tucker's theatre credits include: Two (Bridge House Theatre); The Last Ship (Neil Simon Theatre, New York and Bank of America Theatre, Chicago); Communicating Doors (Menier Chocolate Factory); Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse); Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre, London and Gershwin Theatre, New York) and We Will Rock You (Dominion).

Rachel's debut solo album The Reason was launched in 2013 at her first sell-out concert at the St. James Theatre and she returned to the St. James with her one-woman show Rachel Tucker: Back From Broadway for which she won a West End Wilma Award in 2015. In 2017 Rachel launched her first solo tour, Rachel Tucker: Live in Concert, in London, UK and Ireland alongside releasing a new album On the Road for which she also won the West End Wilma Award for Best Cabaret/Solo show.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.





