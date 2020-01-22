Rachel Tucker Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY as Beverly Bass
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Rachel Tucker will return to Broadway this spring in Come From Away as Beverly Bass- a role she currently plays in the London production. Rachel will join the company on March 3, 2020.
MY NEWS! ITS OUT! ? . . I'm am thrilled about it & to be heading back to New York with this stunning show-It fills my heart! I will dearly miss my gorgeous @comefromawayuk family but excited to be making a new one on Broadway! My heart is full of gratitude to the people who have made this happen! Bringing 2020 in with a Whoop Whoop ?? #greatful #CFAFamily #NYC #BigApple #a??i??
A post shared by Rachel Tucker (@racheltucker01) on Jan 22, 2020 at 9:07am PST
Tucker's theatre credits include: Two (Bridge House Theatre); The Last Ship (Neil Simon Theatre, New York and Bank of America Theatre, Chicago); Communicating Doors (Menier Chocolate Factory); Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse); Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre, London and Gershwin Theatre, New York) and We Will Rock You (Dominion).
Rachel's debut solo album The Reason was launched in 2013 at her first sell-out concert at the St. James Theatre and she returned to the St. James with her one-woman show Rachel Tucker: Back From Broadway for which she won a West End Wilma Award in 2015. In 2017 Rachel launched her first solo tour, Rachel Tucker: Live in Concert, in London, UK and Ireland alongside releasing a new album On the Road for which she also won the West End Wilma Award for Best Cabaret/Solo show.
COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for their first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)