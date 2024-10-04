Rachel Brosnahan Will Moderate CAST YOUR VOTE Panel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, October 7 (8pm ET), Rachel Brosnahan will moderate Cast Your Vote- a non-partisan Get Out the Vote initiative. This FREE unique panel is a rare opportunity to hear from three of the most prestigious casting directors in the industry.

The Casting Directors will talk about their storied careers, as well as answer your burning questions about all things casting. Throughout this non-partisan GET OUT THE VOTE event, we will also be sharing voter resources, deadlines, volunteer opportunities, and answer any lingering questions you may have about voting, in advance of the most important election of our lifetime.

The panel will feature top casting directors: Ellen Lewis (Wolf of Wall Street), Victoria Thomas (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), and Cindy Tolan (West Side Story).

Whether you're a drama student, actor, filmmaker, aspiring casting director, industry professional, or just a fan of the panelists' work, all are welcome to this free zoom.