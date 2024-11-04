Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE: VOTE-A-THON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A fresh lineup of A-list stars has been announced for Stars in the House second Election Day Vote-A-Thon, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Matthew Broderick, Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, Rachel Bloom, Jonathan Groff, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Adrianna Hicks, Skylar Astin, Robin de Jesús, Bellamy Young, Linda Lavin, Donna Murphy, Victoria Clark, Jackie Hoffman, Iain Armitage, Jelani Remy, Julie Benko, Christine Pedi, Pearl Sun, Ta’Nika Gibson, and Luis Salgado's R.Evolución Latina will appear during the six-hour livestream to share their voting experiences and deliver LIVE musical performances.

The Vote-A-Thon, which will once again support the Entertainment Community Fund, will take place LIVE from 12pm - 6pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com.

They join previously announced participants Lin-Manuel Miranda, Martin Short, Rosie Perez, Wayne Brady, Jessie Mueller, Shoshana Bean, Judy Kuhn, J. Harrison Ghee, Anika Larsen, Emily Skinner, Andrea Martin, Will Swenson, Brad Oscar, Javier Muñoz, Peri Gilpin, Merle Dandridge, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Rachel Bay Jones, Nina West, Lauren Patten, Kevin Chamberlin, Ali Ewoldt, Sam Gravitte, stars from the Original Broadway Cast of “Hairspray” (Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and composer/co-lyricist Marc Shaiman), members of the cast of “Glee” (Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, and more), improv group Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, and a live dance performance from Chicago stars Charlotte d’Amboise and Brenda Braxton.

Fans have always been a huge part of the show at “Stars in the House” and that will be truer than ever during this year’s Vote-A-Thon! Starting NOW, fans can send in their “I Voted” selfies to Vote@StarsInTheHouse.com for a chance to be featured on the show.

Broadway Votes will keep Seth, James, and viewers up to date with election reminders and factoids as the day goes on. And with Joy to the Polls, Seth and James will spotlight pop-up musical performances happening outside polling places in North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania.

“We were so moved by the reactions to our Vote-A-Thon in 2020 that we wanted to continue the tradition and provide a place where people can go to get away from some of the stress of election day, but still stay informed and most importantly - be entertained!” said Seth and James. “Our live event is the perfect way to pass the time while you’re in line at the polls or waiting for the results. We are so grateful to those in the community who will be joining us to share their voting experiences and sing and/or dance up a storm!”

“People in the performing arts and entertainment industry are still struggling to get back on their feet after the last few years of the pandemic and work stoppages. The Entertainment Community Fund is here to help those in need, and we in turn continue to rely on the generosity of others to sustain that support,” said Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund. “Seth and James have kept the focus on how the Fund helps others since the launch of Stars in the House in March 2020, and their brilliant and entertaining outreach is deeply, profoundly and sincerely appreciated.”

The stars participating in the Election Day Vote-A-Thon join a long line of luminaries who have visited “Stars in the House” since the first show on March 16, 2020, including George Clooney, Jean Smart, Lisa Kudrow, Norman Lear, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Bernadette Peters, Kerry Washington, Chandra Wilson, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Judith Light, Annette Bening, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter. Dozens of iconic casts have reunited on the show, including film and television hits like “Night at the Museum,” "Scandal," "Little House on the Prairie," "The Waltons," “Melrose Place,” "ER," "Grey's Anatomy," "The West Wing," "thirtysomething," “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “Fame,” “Glee,” “Desperate Housewives,” “SCTV,” “White Collar,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Taxi,” "The Love Boat," "One Day at a Time," and “Star Trek: Voyager;” plus iconic Broadway favorites like “Spring Awakening,” “Rent,” “A Chorus Line,” “Mamma Mia,” “Les Misérables,” “Urinetown,” “Fun Home,” “The Prom,” and “The Full Monty.”

As the creators and executive producers of “Stars In The House,” Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers’ homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

“Stars In The House” airs on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.