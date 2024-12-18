Rachel Brosnahan, Joaquina Kalukango & Greg Nobile to be Honored at NYTW's 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Workshop's 2025 Gala will honor Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango, and Tony Award-winning theater and film producer Greg Nobile. The Gala will be held on Monday February 10 at 6PM at Gotham Hall.



“We are thrilled to honor these theatrical alchemists and dear friends at our 2025 gala,” said NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. “From their extraordinary work onstage in iconic NYTW productions, to their visionary producing blazing a trail in the field, these three honorees embody the intersection of virtuosity and joy. We look forward to celebrating on a night filled with simple magic and transformational delight.”



is an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice and SAG Award-winning actress and producer who is recognized for her work across film, television and theater. She starred as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in Amazon Prime’s critically acclaimed series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and as Rachel Posner on Netflix’s groundbreaking “House of Cards,” for which she earned her first of six Emmy nominations. She will star as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman set to release worldwide July 11, 2025. She also stars opposite Rami Malek in the 20th Century feature The Amateur, set to release worldwide April 11, 2025, and recently wrapped the feature film Lear Rex opposite Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain. She starred in and co-produced the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window opposite Oscar Isaac. Other notable theatre/film/TV credits include Othello (NYTW), The Big Knife (Broadway), Up (Steppenwolf), Dead for a Dollar, The Courier, I’m Your Woman, Patriots Day, The Finest Hours, Louder Than Bombs, “Manhattan,” “The Blacklist,” and “Olive Kitteridge.” She founded the production company Scrap Paper Pictures in 2020 and oversees their robust slate of projects across film, television, theater and audio. Rachel is a proud board member of Covenant House International, a vital organization that supports young people overcoming homelessness across the US, Canada and Latin America.



received the 2022 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her extraordinary performance as Nelly O’Brien in Paradise Square. She also received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway production of Slave Play. For that production she also received an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actress, and Broadway.com listed her as one of the top five performers (male or female) of the year. Next up for Kalukango is executive producing and starring as the Queen of Disco, Gloria Gaynor in the Lifetime movie “I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story” reuniting her with producer Robin Roberts. Most recently, she recurred in Taylor Sheridan’s limited series “Lawman: Bass Reeves” starring David Oyelowo. Additionally, she recurred on the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” Joaquina is a 2021 SAG Award nominee for Cast in a Motion Picture for her role as Betty X opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir in Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night in Miami. Other TV credits include Ava DuVernay’s series, “When They See Us,” and “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” directed by Kenny Leon. Additional Broadway credits include Into the Woods, The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me and Godspell.



is the co-founder and CEO of Seaview, a NY-based Tony, Olivier, and Peabody Award-winning theater and film company. This season: Stereophonic; Once Upon a Mattress; Romeo + Juliet; Hold On To Me Darling; All In: Comedy about Love; Good Night, and Good Luck; The Last Five Years; The Queen of Versailles; Reality (HBO); and Stress Positions (NEON). Past credits include Sam Gold’s An Enemy of the People starring Jeremy Strong, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Illinoise, Lempicka directed by Rachel Chavkin, Michael Arden’s Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, Alex Edelman's Emmy Award-winning Just For Us, Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window, Mike Birbiglia’s The Old Man & The Pool, Selina Fillinger’s POTUS, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, Sea Wall / A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, and Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre. In addition to Seaview, Greg is the co-founder of The Friki Tiki, a singalong piano tiki bar located in Hell's Kitchen. Greg is also a Crain's New York "40 under 40" and one of the "10 Broadway Players to Watch." @thisisseaview @gregnobile



The evening’s program will be directed by Kevin Cahoon (Shucked) and feature musical direction by Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella). The evening will be scripted by Ellie MacPherson (Happy Birthday, Mr. President). Patrick Tully will serve as auctioneer.



The evening will also feature appearances and performances from The Bengsons (Hundred Days), Emmy Award nominee Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Tony and Grammy Award nominee Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren (The Last Five Years), Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot) and more.



The NYTW Annual Gala raises 10% of the Off-Broadway company’s annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night-only event help NYTW to mount world class productions and to share them with more than 50,000 audience members each season. Proceeds also support NYTW’s Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.



Event tickets begin at $1,250 with tables starting at $12,500 and can be purchased online or by calling 212-780-9037.

