RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Ginger Minj Will Release 'THE BROAD'S WAY' EP and Make 54 Below Debut
The EP will feature a collection of iconic Broadway songs from Sister Act, Man of La Mancha, Wicked, Annie Get Your Gun, and more.
Drag legend Ginger Minj will release her new EP, The Broad's Way, which will be released on November 6 via PEG Records, distributed by ADA/Warner Music Group. The release includes a collection of iconic Broadway songs from Sister Act, Man of La Mancha, Wicked, Annie Get Your Gun, and more. Her first single, “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company, written by Stephen Sondheim and originally introduced by Elaine Stritch, is out now.
Ginger Minj on “The Ladies Who Lunch:” “There are certain things every gay man is issued at birth: a sense of irony, an opinion about Judy Garland, and a questionable amount of confidence performing 'The Ladies Who Lunch' three martinis deep. I'm just doing my part to keep the tradition alive.”
Pre-save The Broad's Way here.
Ginger Minj will also make her 54 Below debut on November 10, performing selections from The Broad's Way alongside a bevy of special, surprise guests.
About Ginger Minj
Long before she held court as the champion of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 10, Ginger Minj was captivating audiences worldwide as an entertainer, writer, producer and director. Pairing sharp wit with theatrical prowess and undeniable star power, she's brought her talents to a variety of critically acclaimed projects and celebrated one-woman shows.
That creative spirit has fueled her evolution into a true multi-hyphenate force. Over the past decade, she's toured internationally, released four studio albums and starred in films such as the Netflix hit Dumplin' (opposite Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron) and the Emmy nominated Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2. In 2023, she added 'author' to her growing list of credits with the release of her debut memoir-part-cookbook, Southern Fried Sass. The book features Ginger's Southern-inspired recipes, as well as some of her most vulnerable and celebratory moments. Most recently, she showcased her powerhouse vocals and on-stage roots in a brand-new, show-stopping rendition of “Defying Gravity” from the Oscar-nominated film Wicked.
While her Drag Race legacy, which includes standout runs on Season 7, All Stars Season 2, and All Stars Season 6, cemented her status as a dynamic and beloved fan-favorite, Ginger has never stopped evolving. Beyond the Werk Room, Ginger has continued to write, produce, develop and star in a variety of on-stage work including a long-running residency in Provincetown which has earned rave reviews with critics and audiences alike.
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