RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Ginger Minj Will Release 'THE BROAD'S WAY' EP and Make 54 Below Debut

Drag legend Ginger Minj will release her new EP, The Broad's Way, which will be released on November 6 via PEG Records, distributed by ADA/Warner Music Group. The release includes a collection of iconic Broadway songs from Sister Act, Man of La Mancha, Wicked, Annie Get Your Gun, and more. Her first single, “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company, written by Stephen Sondheim and originally introduced by Elaine Stritch, is out now.

Ginger Minj on “The Ladies Who Lunch:” “There are certain things every gay man is issued at birth: a sense of irony, an opinion about Judy Garland, and a questionable amount of confidence performing 'The Ladies Who Lunch' three martinis deep. I'm just doing my part to keep the tradition alive.”

Pre-save The Broad's Way here.

Ginger Minj will also make her 54 Below debut on November 10, performing selections from The Broad's Way alongside a bevy of special, surprise guests.

About Ginger Minj

Long before she held court as the champion of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 10, Ginger Minj was captivating audiences worldwide as an entertainer, writer, producer and director. Pairing sharp wit with theatrical prowess and undeniable star power, she's brought her talents to a variety of critically acclaimed projects and celebrated one-woman shows.

That creative spirit has fueled her evolution into a true multi-hyphenate force. Over the past decade, she's toured internationally, released four studio albums and starred in films such as the Netflix hit Dumplin' (opposite Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron) and the Emmy nominated Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2. In 2023, she added 'author' to her growing list of credits with the release of her debut memoir-part-cookbook, Southern Fried Sass. The book features Ginger's Southern-inspired recipes, as well as some of her most vulnerable and celebratory moments. Most recently, she showcased her powerhouse vocals and on-stage roots in a brand-new, show-stopping rendition of “Defying Gravity” from the Oscar-nominated film Wicked.

While her Drag Race legacy, which includes standout runs on Season 7, All Stars Season 2, and All Stars Season 6, cemented her status as a dynamic and beloved fan-favorite, Ginger has never stopped evolving. Beyond the Werk Room, Ginger has continued to write, produce, develop and star in a variety of on-stage work including a long-running residency in Provincetown which has earned rave reviews with critics and audiences alike.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 07 Hrs 44 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming