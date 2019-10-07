RSVP Returns To The Norwood On October 17

New York-based producers Jason Jude Hill and Daniel Sears of Grumpy Entertainment are announcing the list of talent appearing at the next RSVP, a party with revue set within the Norwood Club.

RSVP is both a sophisticated party and an out-of-the-box variety show featuring a cross-section of electrifying New York City talent. Over the course of a fast-paced, two-hour event, RSVP leads adventurous audiences through an intimate, immersive entertainment experience. Performances include puppeteers, boylesque and sideshow performers, comedians, tap dancers, folk singers, and tons of other surprises including a group-sung karaoke song at the end of the evening!

Host Timothy Dunn, comedian and host (HQ TRIVIA, Conan, MTV, VH1) will lead all the party attendees through a revue of performers that will include:



Mercy Bell, queer country singer-songwriter - Bell is also celebrating the release of a new album on 10/18!

Michael Musto, poetry & songs - Legendary journalist Musto will sing songs and read poetry.

The Josh & Tamra Show, improv puppets - Making their first return engagement to the RSVP.

Munroe Lily, boylesque - Munroe, a fixture of the burlesque community, will make their RSVP debut.

Vetanda Dance Collective, modern dance company - another first for RSVP, Vetanda Dance Collective will be the first dance company to perform for an RSVP audience.

For tickets viist https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rsvp-tickets-67878621785?aff=PressRelease

Please note that ticket sales close at 5pm on 10/17 and there will be NO door sales.



Show Website: Www.rsvptheshow.com





