RECAP: Vasthy Mompoint and Christopher Gattelli Talked About Their New Program Share the Floor on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Wednesday night (8pm) with Joe Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Fund, Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Christopher Gattelli and Vasthy Mompoint. This episode was in support of The Actor's Fund.

Joe Benincasa talked about how much money has been raised for The Actors Fund in the last few months. "We've distributed so far a little over 13 million dollars in direct financial assistance to people in need. More than 11 thousand people have received help. In COVID-19 related fundraising...we've raised about 32 million dollars."

Seth shared, "Chris called me two weeks ago and said 'I have an idea but I'm not sure if it's too soon to do it.' I was like 'Girl we're doing it right now!' James and I don't believe in waiting. Broadway shut down on Thursday and by Monday we were doing Stars in the House."

Christopher then shared the idea he had. "I had this idea listening to the conversations going on and all that's needed right now especially in the BIPOC community and wanting to help and had an idea, Hinton Battle, I had talked at his convention a few years back and he reached out recently and said 'would you like to teach again?' I replied yes and thought about teaching for him and taking all the money I would make from the class and then donating to the NAACP in Gregg Burge's name...Before I sent the email I thought what if this was an ongoing thing and instead of me, giving people exposure and seeing other choreographers out there that people may not know...and hear their stories...I emailed a bunch of friends and bounced it off of them and now we're here."

Vasthy added, "We started doing these virtual classes and have Broadway people come in but it's not technical classes, it's literally for kids and parents who need a break from their 8 and below kids...We started with 6 families and now we have 600 registered with us."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Click HERE to donate to The Actor's Fund

Click HERE for more info on Share the Floor

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You