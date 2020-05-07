RECAP: Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Varla Jean Merman Perform Songs for Sally Rudestsky on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Wednesday night (8pm) for Sally Rudetsky's birthday celebration with Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

In celebration of Sally Rudetsky's (Seth's mom) birthday, Seth invited some of her favorite performers onto STARS IN THE HOUSE.

Varla kicked off the show with an original song, a HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME themed CABARET parody. Next up was Norm Lewis with "Moon River." Later, Andrea Martin joined to do a dramatic reading of an essay written by Sally and Brian Stokes Mitchell performed "Wheels of a Dream."

Brian Stokes Mitchell discussed why he stopped his window performances. "I've been hearing from people, they've seen it in Japan and they've seen in Italy and all these places I haven't performed yet. What ended up happening, when I got over this disease...I started going to the window and one day I just spontaneously started singing "The Impossible Dream" out the window and I guess it kind of caught on and word got around...actually I had to stop singing because what ended up happening was so many people came to see it and I live on Broadway which is a very busy street and I was getting concerned...that somebody was going to get hurt. So I talked to the NYPD and they were concerned that somebody as going to get hurt so I asked what I could do to help and he said 'Stop singing from your window.'"

