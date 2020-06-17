RECAP: Former Christine Daaés in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Shared Their Audition Stories on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Tuesday night (8pm) with Christine Daaé Day with Sierra Boggess, Patti Cohenour, Ali Ewoldt, Rebecca Luker and Gay Willis. This episode was in support of Project ALS.

Sierra Boggess shared her audition story. "I was on tour with Ali Ewoldt...doing LES MIS and there were all these auditions going on and I peeped out and I went to New York via Amtrack...and I go to audition and when I came back...somebody jumped in front of the train...so the train is stalled...I called [Ali] and she talked me through how to call out...because LES MIS is so long, I missed like an hour and it was still halfway through the first act...When I gto the callback, this was when Hal [Prince] used to have us audition on an actual Broadway stage. Don't we all wish that was still a thing?... When I had the callback, they flew me...and I auditioned at the Ambassador Theatre...I got the call I booked it as soon as I walked out."

Rebecca Luker then shared her audition story. "Patti and I were both in the original company and I had barely been in New York... I sang something from Ballad of Baby Doe and I had a great time and did really well cause I had just done it in college. I was just so naive, I wasn't even that nervous. He came up to the lip of the stage and talked to me and asked if I danced on point and I said no but I learned fast. I t was a case of right voice, right look, lucky timing. I was in the ensemble and understudy to Patti and Sarah Brightman."

Hugh Panero made a surprise guest appearance.

Ali Ewoldt sang "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Click HERE to donate to Project ALS

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You