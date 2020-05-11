RECAP: Charlotte d'Amboise, Sutton Foster, and LaChanze Chatted with Andrea Martin on a Special Mother's Day STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Sunday night (8pm) with Guest host Andrea Martin with special guests Charlotte d'Amboise, Sutton Foster, and LaChanze.

Andrea Martin asked, "What would your perfect mother's day be?"

Charlotte d'Amboise responded, "Laying in bed and doing nothing and everybody serving me and me not feeling guilty about doing that. And also literally watching anything I want, streaming it like crack, the whole day."

LaChanze then talked about the effect the quarantine is having on her children. "I worry about our children more than anything. Those that were in college, those that were in school you know coming home. I just can't imagine my freshman year of college....My daughter Celia...she's experiencing what it is to be out of work, to be an unemployed actor, and to have to wonder what's happening. The difference is there is nothing else happening so I'm just trying to keep her spirits up. I'm reminding her that she needs to continue to vocalize and stretch and stay in shape because at some point there will be auditions again and at some point, things will change. But it's kind of nice having them in the house together again.

Later, Sutton Foster talked about her daughter. "I have a three-year-old daughter, Emily. She's a riot. She's super sweet and really funny. Like a really funny clever kid. She already has a sense of humor so we might have a comedian on our hands...she's in a three-day program at a private nursery school in New York and they do zoom sessions for 30 minutes three days a week so she gets to see her teachers and her classmates but it's so weird because it's all on the computer and we try to limit her screentime...but then all of her socialization is on screentime so it's tricky. But she has a very vivid imagination and she's named both of her hands and her hands have personalities and they talk so that's gotten bad. [Her toys] have names and voices so she has an army of friends, they're all just inanimate objects."

LaChanze sang 'That's All', a lullaby she used to sing to her daughters when they were young.

