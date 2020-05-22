RECAP: Bonnie Milligan, Saycon Sengblog, and Steven Weber Sang on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Thursday afternoon (2pm) with VARIETY THURSDAY with Bonnie Milligan, Saycon Sengbloh, Steven Weber.

Saycon Sengbloh talked about her podcast, SAYCON TALKS. "I talk about a lot of things from my own perspective. I always say 'being an unfamous actress in really famous rooms, you get to hear a lot of things. You get to be a fly on the wall...I got a lot of good tea...I did a flashback talking about the crazy times like 'oh my gosh, Janet Jackson and Prince just came to see Fella!' I reminisce, I talk about Pop culture, just from my own point of view."

Bonnie Milligan talked about her life-changing role in HEAD OVER HEELS. " A lot of things that came my way were back to the things I had before that were kind of fat-shaming, sidekick bit that was a joke...a lot of that factored into 'what am I doing and what is my next project and am I doing this right?' All the people that messaged me when I was doing HEAD OVER HEELS, what it meant to them and how their lives changed seeing what I was doing and what I represented as someone seen attractive and not a joke and if I went back to those roles what would that say to them."

Saycon sang "Dancing in the Street," Steven Weber sang "Where or When," Bonnie Milligan sang "Hit Me With a Hot Note."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You