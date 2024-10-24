Quinn Lemley To Perform At The LiLY Legacies Awards Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Quinn Lemley, the Star of Rita Hayworth-The Heat is On, will be performing at the 2024 LiLY Legacies Awards Gala on Monday, October 28th at the International House in NYC.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the LiLY Legacies Awards Gala is just one of the organization's initiatives focused on increasing the visibility and recognition of the lives of older adults. The always memorable gala is LiLY's most important fundraiser and a celebration of influential New Yorker's impact on future generations. Join us as we recognize remarkable honorees who are leading the charge to ensure New York is aging-friendly.

This year's honorees include Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D. and Melba Wilson. Mosconi is a trailblazing neuroscientist who focuses on women's brain health through research and education. Her Ted Talk about how menopause affects the brain has more than 4 million views, and her bestselling books are worldwide bestsellers. Melba Wilson is an influential entrepreneur who leads countless initiatives that improve New York City. A James Beard nominee, Wilson's four restaurants, catering businesses, and media engagements epitomize hospitality and culinary excellence.

The Emcee for the evening will be Steve Schirripa, the SAG award winning actor best known from The Sopranos and Blue Bloods.

Quinn Lemley is the star of Burlesque to Broadway and Rita Hayworth -The Heat Is On! Appeared on Good Morning America, Oprah and finalist on Shark Tank.

Bwy adventures: Barking Sharks; Sirens Of The Silver Screen; Born To Rhumba! Wanda and The King of Hair, Hollywood Goddess & Universal Language.

Films The Greatest Ears in Town - The Arif Mardin Story, Lucky Stiff, Picasso Would Have Made A Glorious Waiter.

She's co-directed/produced, Rebel Rebel The Many Lives of David Bowie, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of The Wall, and The Ultimate Queen Celebration. She coaches and directs speakers and performers privately.

Recent charity performances include the Luce Foundation, Lifeforce in Later Years (LiLY), Pause for Peace, and Wonderama TV in Times Square.

Q's sizzling 6 CDs are available on iTunes. Her latest recording The Heat Is On! Will be released in January 2025 not only on all online platforms but on cd and vinyl as well.

Secrets of The Stage with Quinn Lemley about lifestyle & entertainment. Airs Every Sunday on www.MNN.org Channel 4 at 7:30 PM EST or subscribe at www.QuinnLemley.com.

The LiLY Legacies Awards Gala

Monday, October 28th, 2024

International House

500 Riverside Drive

New York, NY

10027

For tickets and tables: https://lifeforce-in-later-years.org/lily-legacies-awards-2024/