QUINTET OF THE AMERICAS to Mark 50th Anniversary in Concert

Quintet of the Americas woodwinds and horn will be in concert on Tuesday, November 24 @t 7:00 PM at Marc A. Scorca Hall of The National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave., 7th Floor in Manhattan. This is presented in celebration of the ensemble's 50th Anniversary.

The program will include the World Premieres of Love and Flesh by award-winning, Latin Grammy-nominated Peruvian-American composer Jimmy Lopez (https://www.jimmylopez.com/) and Toast and Jam by B. Allen Schulz (https://www.allenschulz.net/).

The event will also feature Colombian dances by Jorge Olaya Munoz, a past commission by Shanyse Strickland, Arkansas Reel by James Cohn and more

Performers will be Quintet members Kim Bonacorsa, flute; Andrès Ayola, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet: Barbara Oldham, horn and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

The November 24 event is free, but space is limited and reservations are required. For reservations, contact quintetorg@gmail.com.

The concert will be live-streamed on the National Opera Center YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE. For more information, call 516-586-3433 or visit http://www.quintet.org/concerts.html. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The program will also be presented at several Queens locations - November 19 at Corona Library, November 20 at Bayside Center for Older Adults and ElmCor Golden Phoenix I, December 3 at Sunnyside Community Services, December 3 at ElmCor Golden Phoenix III and December 6 at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org nd become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/. Quintet photos are available at http://quintet.org/press.html.

Quintet of the Americas programs are made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. These programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Additional funding comes from The Jarvis and Constance Doctorow Family Foundation and generous individuals.

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