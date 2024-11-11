Puccini's TOSCA Continues The Met: Live In HD Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Metropolitan Opera's 2024–25 Live in HD season continues with the return of Puccini's Tosca on Saturday, November 23, at 1PM ET.

Following a string of acclaimed Live in HD performances, renowned Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen stars in the title role for the first time at the Met. Joining the distinguished cast is tenor Freddie De Tommaso in his highly anticipated company debut as Cavaradossi and baritone Quinn Kelsey, who makes a Met role debut as Scarpia. Bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi returns as the Sacristan, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, takes the podium to conduct Met veteran David McVicar's production.

The creative team for McVicar's production includes set and Costume Designer John MacFarlane, lighting designer David Finn, and movement director Leah Hausman. Tosca is the fifth most performed opera at the Met, with a total of 1,018 performances since its Metropolitan Opera premiere on February 4, 1901, and three previous Live in HD transmissions to cinemas worldwide.

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, and soprano Ailyn Pérez will host the transmission, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews during the intermissions.

For further details on Tosca, please click here.